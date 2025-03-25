Tuyển Data Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TORUS BELLESOFT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: 197 Đại La, Hai Bà Trưng, Quận Hai Bà Trưng

Mô Tả Công Việc Data Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Collaborate with development and infrastructure teams to build Data Platforms & data tools

Create data models, data transformation workflows

Develop, maintain, and optimize high quality data pipelines end-to-end.

Perform daily monitoring, troubleshoot data-related technical issues

Maintain meta-data management to improve data discoverability and usability

Enforce data security measures to ensure adherence to data governance policies.

Research and apply data management best practices

Communicate business value of data to business stakeholders

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor\'s degree in computer science, Information Technology, or a related field.

Good at programming languages (Python, SQL, Java).

Knowledge of lake-house architecture, designing and implementing open table formats (Iceberg), managing schema/partition evolution, table maintenance tasks.

Experienced with open-source technologies for query processing (Trino, Spark, DuckDB, Flink), data ingestion, metadata management and data governance tools.

Experience with DevOp stacks – monitoring/system management tools data observabilities, version control systems

Understanding data encryptions, anonymization techniques, key management & rotation

Understanding of machine learning workflows and frameworks.

Flexibility, adaptability, and desire to learn new technologies.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TORUS BELLESOFT Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: Up to 28,000,000 VNĐ

13th-month salary bonus + attractive performance bonus

Annual salary review

Annual leave: 12 days

Healthcare Insurance

Periodic health examination

Catered Team Events and Outings

Training opportunities and professional development

40 working hours per week (Monday to Friday, 9:00 AM to 6:30 PM)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TORUS BELLESOFT

