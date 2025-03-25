Tuyển Data Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TORUS BELLESOFT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Data Engineer Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TORUS BELLESOFT
- Hà Nội: 197 Đại La, Hai Bà Trưng, Quận Hai Bà Trưng
Mô Tả Công Việc Data Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Collaborate with development and infrastructure teams to build Data Platforms & data tools
Create data models, data transformation workflows
Develop, maintain, and optimize high quality data pipelines end-to-end.
Perform daily monitoring, troubleshoot data-related technical issues
Maintain meta-data management to improve data discoverability and usability
Enforce data security measures to ensure adherence to data governance policies.
Research and apply data management best practices
Communicate business value of data to business stakeholders
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Good at programming languages (Python, SQL, Java).
Knowledge of lake-house architecture, designing and implementing open table formats (Iceberg), managing schema/partition evolution, table maintenance tasks.
Experienced with open-source technologies for query processing (Trino, Spark, DuckDB, Flink), data ingestion, metadata management and data governance tools.
Experience with DevOp stacks – monitoring/system management tools data observabilities, version control systems
Understanding data encryptions, anonymization techniques, key management & rotation
Understanding of machine learning workflows and frameworks.
Flexibility, adaptability, and desire to learn new technologies.
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TORUS BELLESOFT Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
13th-month salary bonus + attractive performance bonus
Annual salary review
Annual leave: 12 days
Healthcare Insurance
Periodic health examination
Catered Team Events and Outings
Training opportunities and professional development
40 working hours per week (Monday to Friday, 9:00 AM to 6:30 PM)
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TORUS BELLESOFT
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
