Tuyển Data Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TORUS BELLESOFT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TORUS BELLESOFT
Ngày đăng tuyển: 25/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 25/04/2025
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TORUS BELLESOFT

Data Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Data Engineer Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TORUS BELLESOFT

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 197 Đại La, Hai Bà Trưng, Quận Hai Bà Trưng

Mô Tả Công Việc Data Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Collaborate with development and infrastructure teams to build Data Platforms & data tools
Create data models, data transformation workflows
Develop, maintain, and optimize high quality data pipelines end-to-end.
Perform daily monitoring, troubleshoot data-related technical issues
Maintain meta-data management to improve data discoverability and usability
Enforce data security measures to ensure adherence to data governance policies.
Research and apply data management best practices
Communicate business value of data to business stakeholders

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor\'s degree in computer science, Information Technology, or a related field.
Good at programming languages (Python, SQL, Java).
Knowledge of lake-house architecture, designing and implementing open table formats (Iceberg), managing schema/partition evolution, table maintenance tasks.
Experienced with open-source technologies for query processing (Trino, Spark, DuckDB, Flink), data ingestion, metadata management and data governance tools.
Experience with DevOp stacks – monitoring/system management tools data observabilities, version control systems
Understanding data encryptions, anonymization techniques, key management & rotation
Understanding of machine learning workflows and frameworks.
Flexibility, adaptability, and desire to learn new technologies.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TORUS BELLESOFT Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: Up to 28,000,000 VNĐ
13th-month salary bonus + attractive performance bonus
Annual salary review
Annual leave: 12 days
Healthcare Insurance
Periodic health examination
Catered Team Events and Outings
Training opportunities and professional development
40 working hours per week (Monday to Friday, 9:00 AM to 6:30 PM)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TORUS BELLESOFT

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TORUS BELLESOFT

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TORUS BELLESOFT

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Đại La, Hai Bà Trưng, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

