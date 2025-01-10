Tuyển Data Engineer Techcombank làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Job Purpose

1. Data architecture: systematic, storing and organizing data, ensuring data is used efficiently, and creating the highest value;

2. Automating part or all of operations, digitizing data and processes through systems to reduce loan processing time and increase debt settlement efficiency;

3. Administration and operation of systems including but not limited to software and information systems to meet the requirements set forth by the company in each specific period.

Key Accountabilities (1)

1. Data architecture, gathering large and complex data to meet debt recovery requirements;

2. Design infrastructure to ensure data foundation, actively work with other units to search and supplement data sources for TCB AMC;

3. Lead and coordinate with Units to automate part or all of operations in the debt settlement process;

4. Research and deploy data digitization solutions, taking advantage of digital data to simplify work processes;

Key Accountabilities (2)

5. Administration and operation of systems including but not limited to software and information systems;