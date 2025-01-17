Tuyển Data Engineer Crossian Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

ABOUT THE ROLE

As part of Technology Innovations CoE - supervised by the Engineering Manager & advised by the firm's CTO, you'll also check in with the team daily on the project, collecting information from other products to remain in sync with the entire eco-system in an Agile mindset & strong-Tech Startup environment culture. (Silicon Valley style Tech-startup)

We are creating a comprehensive Cross-border eCommerce Platform that features solutions for Storefront, Payment Gateway, Inventory, Catalog, Logistics, Marketing Insights, CRM... Here are some examples:

- Develop a Storefront solution

- Centralize payment gateways for managing transactions and after-payment business (such as refunds, chargebacks, claims, inquiries,..)

- Integrate various 3rd services to operate a complete supply-chain system, including inventory, catalogs, logistics tracking, and more...

- Convert raw data from marketing campaigns, transactions, user behavior, etc., into insights beneficial and significant for business operations.

- Plus, numerous other opportunities await your input.

In addition to development tasks, collaboration with other firm's CoE is crucial to comprehend issues within their specific sectors. Thus, from a technical standpoint, you will propose solutions to help them improve consistently every day.