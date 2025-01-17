Tuyển Data Engineer Crossian Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Data Engineer Tại Crossian Việt Nam
- Hà Nội: Tầng 1, Toà nhà Pax Sky, 63
- 65 phố Ngô Thì Nhậm, Phường Phạm Đình Hổ, Quận Hai Bà Trưng, Hà Nội
Mô Tả Công Việc Data Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
ABOUT THE ROLE
As part of Technology Innovations CoE - supervised by the Engineering Manager & advised by the firm's CTO, you'll also check in with the team daily on the project, collecting information from other products to remain in sync with the entire eco-system in an Agile mindset & strong-Tech Startup environment culture. (Silicon Valley style Tech-startup)
Agile mindset & strong-Tech Startup environment culture.
We are creating a comprehensive Cross-border eCommerce Platform that features solutions for Storefront, Payment Gateway, Inventory, Catalog, Logistics, Marketing Insights, CRM... Here are some examples:
- Develop a Storefront solution
- Centralize payment gateways for managing transactions and after-payment business (such as refunds, chargebacks, claims, inquiries,..)
- Integrate various 3rd services to operate a complete supply-chain system, including inventory, catalogs, logistics tracking, and more...
- Convert raw data from marketing campaigns, transactions, user behavior, etc., into insights beneficial and significant for business operations.
- Plus, numerous other opportunities await your input.
In addition to development tasks, collaboration with other firm's CoE is crucial to comprehend issues within their specific sectors. Thus, from a technical standpoint, you will propose solutions to help them improve consistently every day.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Crossian Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Crossian Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI