Tuyển IT phần mềm Công Ty SmartOSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 60 Triệu

Công Ty SmartOSC
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 18/10/2024
IT phần mềm

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT phần mềm Tại Công Ty SmartOSC

Mức lương
30 - 60 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tuoi Tre Tower, 60A Hoang Van Thu Street, Ward 9,, Tân Phú

Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương 30 - 60 Triệu

Responsibilities:
Provide Salesforce CRM technology expertise for solution design and technical implementation Independently deliver high-quality and well-documented code Software design, code, unit test, and code review iterative improvements to the platform. Master the Salesforce development process, culture, and codebase, in order to improve it. Understand the ins and outs of complex technology environments and know how to optimize solutions for efficiency and simplicity. Stay in tune with latest Salesforce technology updates, changes, community, and roadmap(s) Support existing environment including functional enhancements and issue resolution
Provide Salesforce CRM technology expertise for solution design and technical implementation
Independently deliver high-quality and well-documented code
Software design, code, unit test, and code review iterative improvements to the platform.
Master the Salesforce development process, culture, and codebase, in order to improve it.
Understand the ins and outs of complex technology environments and know how to optimize solutions for efficiency and simplicity.
Stay in tune with latest Salesforce technology updates, changes, community, and roadmap(s)
Support existing environment including functional enhancements and issue resolution

Với Mức Lương 30 - 60 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Requirements:
At least 2+ years’ experience in implementing Salesforce CRM Experience building integrations with Salesforce and 3rd-party APIs with the Salesforce platform. In-depth knowledge of Salesforce SOAP API, REST API, and BULK API Experience doing development on the Salesforce Core platform including APEX, Visualforce, and/or Lightning Components (Nice to have). Experience with web technologies: HTML/CSS, Javascript and javascript frameworks, REST APIs, etc.. Hands-on experience in Salesforce administration setup, e.g., managing users, security controls, and data as well as creating roles, profiles, and reports. Experience with git source control and collaboration tool such as JIRA, Confluence, Slack Possessing Salesforce CRM certificate is a plus Good English communication skills (verbal and written)
At least 2+ years’ experience in implementing Salesforce CRM
Experience building integrations with Salesforce and 3rd-party APIs with the Salesforce platform. In-depth knowledge of Salesforce SOAP API, REST API, and BULK API
Experience doing development on the Salesforce Core platform including APEX, Visualforce, and/or Lightning Components (Nice to have).
Experience with web technologies: HTML/CSS, Javascript and javascript frameworks, REST APIs, etc..
Hands-on experience in Salesforce administration setup, e.g., managing users, security controls, and data as well as creating roles, profiles, and reports.
Experience with git source control and collaboration tool such as JIRA, Confluence, Slack
Possessing Salesforce CRM certificate is a plus
Good English communication skills (verbal and written)

Tại Công Ty SmartOSC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Benefit: At SmartOSC, we offer the bests to your values:
Benefit:
At SmartOSC, we offer the bests to your values:
Attractive salary package, up to 2500$ Salary reviews twice a year Flexible working hour (between 7:30am – 7:30pm on staff’s preference) Onsite opportunities: US, UK, Australia, South East Asia, Japan, ... Premium health care Working in One of the largest Ecommerce Agencies in South East Asia – Professional English environment Free English, Japanese and professional training packages Firm’s Certified Qualifications Sponsorship for career development Annual company trip inside or outside Vietnam Other fun activities: happy hour, quarterly team building, football club, yoga club, swimming club, charity activities, etc. Free entertainment parties: Birthday party, Anniversary party, Sum-up Party, Year-End Party, etc.
Attractive salary package, up to 2500$
Salary reviews twice a year
Flexible working hour (between 7:30am – 7:30pm on staff’s preference)
Onsite opportunities: US, UK, Australia, South East Asia, Japan, ...
Premium health care
Working in One of the largest Ecommerce Agencies in South East Asia – Professional English environment
Free English, Japanese and professional training packages
Firm’s Certified Qualifications Sponsorship for career development
Annual company trip inside or outside Vietnam
Other fun activities: happy hour, quarterly team building, football club, yoga club, swimming club, charity activities, etc.
Free entertainment parties: Birthday party, Anniversary party, Sum-up Party, Year-End Party, etc.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty SmartOSC

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 500 - 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: TP.HCM Văn phòng: Tầng 2, Tháp Tuổi Trẻ, 60A Hoàng Văn Thụ, Phường 9, Quận Phú Nhuận, TP.HCM/ Đà Nẵng Văn phòng: 31 Đường Trần Phú, Quận Hải Châu, Thành phố Đà Nẵng / Trụ sở chính: Handico Tower, Đường Phạm Hùng

