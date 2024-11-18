Tuyển Software Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ & GIẢI PHÁP PHẦN MỀM BAMBOO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ & GIẢI PHÁP PHẦN MỀM BAMBOO
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội: Tầng 7, Tòa Ha Tay Millennium, Số 4 Quang Trung, Hà Đông
Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Develop software solutions for international markets.
Engage with clients to gather requirements and provide regular updates on progress.
Manage assigned, including precise work estimation.
Participate in bidding and estimation processes.
Work closely with cross-functional teams.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Bachelor's degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, or related fields.
Strong communication skills in English, both verbal and written.
From 1 year of experience in software development.
Experience with backend technologies: Node.js, Golang, or Python.
Familiarity with databases such as PostgreSQL, MongoDB, and MySQL.
Preference for candidates with experience in Agile/Scrum environments.
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ & GIẢI PHÁP PHẦN MỀM BAMBOO Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Competitive salary with performance-based bonuses
Work in a global, dynamic, and professional environment that values innovation and teamwork.
Training programs and skill development.
Additional perks and benefits in line with company policies, ensuring a balanced work-life experience
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ & GIẢI PHÁP PHẦN MỀM BAMBOO
