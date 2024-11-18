Tuyển Software Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ & GIẢI PHÁP PHẦN MỀM BAMBOO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tầng 7, Tòa Ha Tay Millennium, Số 4 Quang Trung, Hà Đông

Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Develop software solutions for international markets.

Engage with clients to gather requirements and provide regular updates on progress.

Manage assigned, including precise work estimation.

Participate in bidding and estimation processes.

Work closely with cross-functional teams.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor's degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, or related fields.

Strong communication skills in English, both verbal and written.

From 1 year of experience in software development.

Experience with backend technologies: Node.js, Golang, or Python.

Familiarity with databases such as PostgreSQL, MongoDB, and MySQL.

Preference for candidates with experience in Agile/Scrum environments.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ & GIẢI PHÁP PHẦN MỀM BAMBOO Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary with performance-based bonuses

Work in a global, dynamic, and professional environment that values innovation and teamwork.

Training programs and skill development.

Additional perks and benefits in line with company policies, ensuring a balanced work-life experience

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ & GIẢI PHÁP PHẦN MỀM BAMBOO

