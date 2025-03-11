Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo Công Ty TNHH Wikifx làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Dịch vụ quảng cáo Tại Công Ty TNHH Wikifx
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- 506 Nguyễn Đình Chiểu, phường 4, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City, Quận 3
Mô Tả Công Việc Dịch vụ quảng cáo Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu
Social Media Growth & Engagement:
Develop and execute comprehensive social media strategies to enhance brand visibility, engagement, and views across social media channels
Create and implement social media campaigns across various platforms (Facebook, TikTok, X, LinkedIn, etc.) to align with business goals
Provide insights and recommendations based on data analysis to optimize future strategies and maximize ROI
Implement strategies to grow and diversify the online community
Plan, execute, and optimize paid social media advertising campaigns
Monitor ad performance, adjust budgets, and target audience segments for maximum effectiveness
Stay informed about industry trends, competitor activities, and emerging social media platforms to keep our strategies ahead of the curve
Cross-functional Collaboration:
Work with cross-functional regional and local teams to deliver campaigns and timelines
Work with content and design team to plan and ability to make things happen quickly with teams.
And other tasks as assigned by Line Manager
Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Previous work experience managing social media platforms and content creation is preferred.
Strong time management skills; ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment, and to manage multiple, competing priorities simultaneously
Strong analytical skills; bias toward decision making based on data, and high proficiency with Excel and using it to configure, analyze, and present data
Superior verbal and written communication skills with extreme attention to detail
Basic knowledge of financial industry and product development (Stock, Crypto, FX)
Ability to work under pressure
Tại Công Ty TNHH Wikifx Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
12 Annual Leaves/Insurances...
All Ideas are appreciated - No barriers - No limitations
Career path development
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Wikifx
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI