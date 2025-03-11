Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo Công Ty TNHH Wikifx làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

Mức lương 15 - 20 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - 506 Nguyễn Đình Chiểu, phường 4, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc

Social Media Growth & Engagement:

Develop and execute comprehensive social media strategies to enhance brand visibility, engagement, and views across social media channels

Create and implement social media campaigns across various platforms (Facebook, TikTok, X, LinkedIn, etc.) to align with business goals

Provide insights and recommendations based on data analysis to optimize future strategies and maximize ROI

Implement strategies to grow and diversify the online community

Plan, execute, and optimize paid social media advertising campaigns

Monitor ad performance, adjust budgets, and target audience segments for maximum effectiveness

Stay informed about industry trends, competitor activities, and emerging social media platforms to keep our strategies ahead of the curve

Cross-functional Collaboration:

Work with cross-functional regional and local teams to deliver campaigns and timelines

Work with content and design team to plan and ability to make things happen quickly with teams.

And other tasks as assigned by Line Manager

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

At least 2 years of experience in scale of digital marketing projects within stock, crypto, fintech industry

Previous work experience managing social media platforms and content creation is preferred.

Strong time management skills; ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment, and to manage multiple, competing priorities simultaneously

Strong analytical skills; bias toward decision making based on data, and high proficiency with Excel and using it to configure, analyze, and present data

Superior verbal and written communication skills with extreme attention to detail

Basic knowledge of financial industry and product development (Stock, Crypto, FX)

Ability to work under pressure

Tại Công Ty TNHH Wikifx Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Performance Bonus (Monthly, Quarterly, Yearly)

12 Annual Leaves/Insurances...

All Ideas are appreciated - No barriers - No limitations

Career path development

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Wikifx

