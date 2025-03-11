Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo Công Ty TNHH Wikifx làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo Công Ty TNHH Wikifx làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

Công Ty TNHH Wikifx
Ngày đăng tuyển: 11/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 11/04/2025
Công Ty TNHH Wikifx

Dịch vụ quảng cáo

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Dịch vụ quảng cáo Tại Công Ty TNHH Wikifx

Mức lương
15 - 20 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- 506 Nguyễn Đình Chiểu, phường 4, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc Dịch vụ quảng cáo Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu

Social Media Growth & Engagement:
Develop and execute comprehensive social media strategies to enhance brand visibility, engagement, and views across social media channels
Create and implement social media campaigns across various platforms (Facebook, TikTok, X, LinkedIn, etc.) to align with business goals
Provide insights and recommendations based on data analysis to optimize future strategies and maximize ROI
Implement strategies to grow and diversify the online community
Plan, execute, and optimize paid social media advertising campaigns
Monitor ad performance, adjust budgets, and target audience segments for maximum effectiveness
Stay informed about industry trends, competitor activities, and emerging social media platforms to keep our strategies ahead of the curve
Cross-functional Collaboration:
Work with cross-functional regional and local teams to deliver campaigns and timelines
Work with content and design team to plan and ability to make things happen quickly with teams.
And other tasks as assigned by Line Manager

Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 2 years of experience in scale of digital marketing projects within stock, crypto, fintech industry
Previous work experience managing social media platforms and content creation is preferred.
Strong time management skills; ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment, and to manage multiple, competing priorities simultaneously
Strong analytical skills; bias toward decision making based on data, and high proficiency with Excel and using it to configure, analyze, and present data
Superior verbal and written communication skills with extreme attention to detail
Basic knowledge of financial industry and product development (Stock, Crypto, FX)
Ability to work under pressure

Tại Công Ty TNHH Wikifx Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Performance Bonus (Monthly, Quarterly, Yearly)
12 Annual Leaves/Insurances...
All Ideas are appreciated - No barriers - No limitations
Career path development

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Wikifx

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Wikifx

Công Ty TNHH Wikifx

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Căn hộ số LM81-26.OT03 Tòa landmark 81 Vinhome Central Park, 720A Điện Biên Phủ, Phường 22, Quận Bình Thạnh, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

