Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGHIÊN CỨU VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ CHUỖI KHỐI NAMI INNOVATION làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 11 Triệu

Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGHIÊN CỨU VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ CHUỖI KHỐI NAMI INNOVATION làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 11 Triệu

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGHIÊN CỨU VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ CHUỖI KHỐI NAMI INNOVATION
Ngày đăng tuyển: 28/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 30/12/2024
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGHIÊN CỨU VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ CHUỖI KHỐI NAMI INNOVATION

Digital Marketing

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGHIÊN CỨU VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ CHUỖI KHỐI NAMI INNOVATION

Mức lương
8 - 11 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- ADG Tower, 37 Le Van Thiem, Nhan Chinh, Thanh Xuan, Hanoi, Quận Thanh Xuân

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 8 - 11 Triệu

Search, explore and continuously follow up Crypto and blockchain news from Vietnam and all over the world;
Manage the company's social media pages, including but not limited to Facebook Fan Page and Community Group, Twitter, Discord, Medium, Reddit...;
Build and manage content (including writing and presenting contents, ideas about images) on Fanpage, Website and other social media channels;
Coordinate with the Community team to plan detailed content for Nami community channels;
Responsible for the production of media content (online and offline) such as articles, idea videos/images, etc;
Join the team to build and manage Marketing campaigns, contribute creative content ideas for Digital Marketing campaigns;
Editing media content on the Company's communication channels (News content on website, Content on social networks, Emails, external PR contents, Seeding contents...);
Expand untapped channels if any;
Carry out tasks as directed by the Head of Department and the Board of Directors;

Với Mức Lương 8 - 11 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 1 years experience in the familiar position;
Basic knowledge about Blockchain and Cryptocurrencies;
Expert in writing;
Good English, ability to research, read, write and translate articles to English;
Creative, available to work independently, high sense of responsibility;
Basic skills of photoshop, illustrator, lightroom and video software (premier...) is an advantage.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGHIÊN CỨU VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ CHUỖI KHỐI NAMI INNOVATION Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: 8-11M
Working hours: 09:00 - 18:00, Monday to Friday.
Flexible workspace: Flexible according to Nami's policy
Nami's culture values diversity, listening, and openness.
At Nami, internal knowledge-sharing and research sessions are held regularly.
At Nami, we take care of lunches, drinks for health & Weekly Happy Hour.
Nami cares about the physical and mental health of its employees, so annual health check-ups are organized at medical facilities.
Employee bonding activities are regularly organized at Nami.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGHIÊN CỨU VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ CHUỖI KHỐI NAMI INNOVATION

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGHIÊN CỨU VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ CHUỖI KHỐI NAMI INNOVATION

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGHIÊN CỨU VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ CHUỖI KHỐI NAMI INNOVATION

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Số 37 Lê Văn Thiêm, Phường Nhân Chính, Quận Thanh Xuân, Thành phố Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-digital-marketing-thu-nhap-8-11-trieu-vnd-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job262607
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm SUNNEXUS CO., LTD
Tuyển Digital Marketing SUNNEXUS CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 16 Triệu
SUNNEXUS CO., LTD
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG
Hạn nộp: 16/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VIETJET AIR
Tuyển Digital Marketing VIETJET AIR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VIETJET AIR
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Digital Marketing DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Hạn nộp: 06/07/2026
Hà Nội Còn 294 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tam Son Yachting Company Limited
Tuyển Digital Marketing Tam Son Yachting Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tam Son Yachting Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 4 - 7 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 4 - 7 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Aureal
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Aureal làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Aureal
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên thủ kho CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Edufit
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Edufit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 19 Triệu
Edufit
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 19 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Tuyển Business Analyst FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 45 Triệu
FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ALTIUS LINK VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Tiếng Nhật CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ALTIUS LINK VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ALTIUS LINK VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 11 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG GIẢI TRÍ HELA
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG GIẢI TRÍ HELA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG GIẢI TRÍ HELA
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ HOÀNG HUY
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ HOÀNG HUY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ HOÀNG HUY
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty thời trang J-P
Tuyển Kế toán kho Công ty thời trang J-P làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 11 Triệu
Công ty thời trang J-P
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 11 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm SUNNEXUS CO., LTD
Tuyển Digital Marketing SUNNEXUS CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 16 Triệu
SUNNEXUS CO., LTD
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG
Hạn nộp: 16/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VIETJET AIR
Tuyển Digital Marketing VIETJET AIR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VIETJET AIR
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Digital Marketing DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Hạn nộp: 06/07/2026
Hà Nội Còn 294 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tam Son Yachting Company Limited
Tuyển Digital Marketing Tam Son Yachting Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tam Son Yachting Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 4 - 7 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 4 - 7 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Aureal
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Aureal làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Aureal
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỊNH CƯỜNG Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỊNH CƯỜNG Pro Company
15 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KINH DOANH THƯƠNG MẠI DRAGON làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KINH DOANH THƯƠNG MẠI DRAGON
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty CP công nghệ LKO Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 25 Triệu Công ty CP công nghệ LKO Việt Nam
8 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SAFEFIRE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SAFEFIRE
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH FOLINAS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH FOLINAS
10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ DƯỢC PHẨM NAFACO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 14 - 17 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ DƯỢC PHẨM NAFACO
14 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ AKA MEDIA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 14 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ AKA MEDIA
9 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EU VISION làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EU VISION
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 6 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
6 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing MSIG Insurance (Vietnam) Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận MSIG Insurance (Vietnam) Co., Ltd.
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty TNHH TMDV Hoàng Giang làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu Công ty TNHH TMDV Hoàng Giang
15 - 18 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM MAAY9 làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 4 - 6 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM MAAY9
4 - 6 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty TNHH giáo dục Smartbee làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công ty TNHH giáo dục Smartbee
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Tnt Strategy Consulting làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Tnt Strategy Consulting
12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VFLINVEST làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VFLINVEST
10 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH EAZYBIT TECHNOLOGY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH EAZYBIT TECHNOLOGY
25 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CP XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU QUỐC TẾ HONPER làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CP XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU QUỐC TẾ HONPER
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAY CAO VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAY CAO VIỆT NAM
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty TNHH Đầu Tư & Công Nghệ AVG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu Công ty TNHH Đầu Tư & Công Nghệ AVG
25 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty TNHH Xuất nhập khẩu và Dịch vụ Anh Minh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu Công ty TNHH Xuất nhập khẩu và Dịch vụ Anh Minh
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH HÀNG THỂ THAO VÀ SẢN PHẨM NGOÀI TRỜI FA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH HÀNG THỂ THAO VÀ SẢN PHẨM NGOÀI TRỜI FA
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM BEFACO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM BEFACO
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NỘI THẤT KENDESIGN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NỘI THẤT KENDESIGN
15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN DỊCH VỤ ĐÀO TẠO AUM VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN DỊCH VỤ ĐÀO TẠO AUM VIỆT NAM
7 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ HAY HAY GLOBAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ HAY HAY GLOBAL
13 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Ngân Hàng Thương Mại Cổ Phần Hàng Hải Việt Nam (MSB) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Ngân Hàng Thương Mại Cổ Phần Hàng Hải Việt Nam (MSB)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Rentokil Initial (Viet Nam) Limited Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 600 USD Rentokil Initial (Viet Nam) Limited Company
500 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ HOMEGY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ HOMEGY
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty TNHH Xuất nhập khẩu và Dịch vụ Anh Minh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu Công ty TNHH Xuất nhập khẩu và Dịch vụ Anh Minh
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Winter Wolf - IEC Games làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Winter Wolf - IEC Games
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm