Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGHIÊN CỨU VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ CHUỖI KHỐI NAMI INNOVATION làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 11 Triệu

Mức lương 8 - 11 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: - ADG Tower, 37 Le Van Thiem, Nhan Chinh, Thanh Xuan, Hanoi, Quận Thanh Xuân

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 8 - 11 Triệu

Search, explore and continuously follow up Crypto and blockchain news from Vietnam and all over the world;

Manage the company's social media pages, including but not limited to Facebook Fan Page and Community Group, Twitter, Discord, Medium, Reddit...;

Build and manage content (including writing and presenting contents, ideas about images) on Fanpage, Website and other social media channels;

Coordinate with the Community team to plan detailed content for Nami community channels;

Responsible for the production of media content (online and offline) such as articles, idea videos/images, etc;

Join the team to build and manage Marketing campaigns, contribute creative content ideas for Digital Marketing campaigns;

Editing media content on the Company's communication channels (News content on website, Content on social networks, Emails, external PR contents, Seeding contents...);

Expand untapped channels if any;

Carry out tasks as directed by the Head of Department and the Board of Directors;

Với Mức Lương 8 - 11 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 1 years experience in the familiar position;

Basic knowledge about Blockchain and Cryptocurrencies;

Expert in writing;

Good English, ability to research, read, write and translate articles to English;

Creative, available to work independently, high sense of responsibility;

Basic skills of photoshop, illustrator, lightroom and video software (premier...) is an advantage.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGHIÊN CỨU VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ CHUỖI KHỐI NAMI INNOVATION Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: 8-11M

Working hours: 09:00 - 18:00, Monday to Friday.

Flexible workspace: Flexible according to Nami's policy

Nami's culture values diversity, listening, and openness.

At Nami, internal knowledge-sharing and research sessions are held regularly.

At Nami, we take care of lunches, drinks for health & Weekly Happy Hour.

Nami cares about the physical and mental health of its employees, so annual health check-ups are organized at medical facilities.

Employee bonding activities are regularly organized at Nami.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGHIÊN CỨU VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ CHUỖI KHỐI NAMI INNOVATION

