Tuyển Digital Marketing British University Vietnam (BUV) làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận

British University Vietnam (BUV)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 27/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 28/02/2025
British University Vietnam (BUV)

Digital Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại British University Vietnam (BUV)

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hưng Yên: Khu Đô Thị Ecopark

- Văn Giang

- Hưng Yên, Thành phố Hưng Yên

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

POSITION PURPOSE In this role, you will be responsible for the planning and execution digital content for British University Vietnam brand, including the development and placement of engaging content, messaging and copy that connects with our students and parents across multiple channels including website, email, social, paid media, video, and more.
You will be collaborating with team leader, head of department, MKT and university-wide colleagues, students, marketing agencies and other relevant stakeholders in the planning, production, and execution of marketing and PR communications content, both copy and video content.
AREAS OF RESPONSIBILITY
Develop plans and deploy content plans:
• Support team leader in developing and executing various contents on social media channels, website, digital advertisements, direct marketing and other offline content (if any) in line with British University Vietnam (BUV)’s brand strategy and responsive to the market trends;
• Work closely with the Digital team to produce creative and advertising contents that engage the target audiences in optimized two-way communication, build brand reputation and generate leads;
• Develop compelling concepts and write copy for social media, newsletters, email marketing, and website articles with a nuanced political commentary writing style.;
• Create engaging content brief for videos for social media platforms, events, corporate, etc.
• Work with the Creative team or external agencies to produce creative visuals, infographics, videos, apps and other multimedia materials for marketing purposes;

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại British University Vietnam (BUV) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại British University Vietnam (BUV)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

British University Vietnam (BUV)

British University Vietnam (BUV)

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Ecopark campus, Ecopark Township, Van Giang District, Hung Yen

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

