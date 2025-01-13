Tuyển Digital Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20,000 - 25,000 USD

Navigos Search
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 27/02/2025
Digital Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Navigos Search

Mức lương
20,000 - 25,000 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Việt Nam, Thành phố Hưng Yên

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 20,000 - 25,000 USD

• In order to make it easier for the business to generate sustainability KPIs, the company Environmental Reporting Program will be prepared by gathering environmental data pertaining to water, power, emissions, etc. and upgrading the system with the assistance of the company IT team.
• Regularly updating the compliance intranet and adding pertinent data on audits and other matters to the factory database will guarantee that correct and pertinent data is always accessible.
• Making sure that all actions during the day correspond to organizational standards in areas like MOS, SOPs, compliance standards, health and safety, and 5S while supporting pertinent projects.
• Perform additional duties consistent with the existing function, as and when requested by management.

Với Mức Lương 20,000 - 25,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Degree/ Diploma in a relevant field (Engineering / environmental sustainability/...)
• 3 years of relevant work experience including exposure to Compliance activities/ Sustainability implementation / Good Project Management skills; having experience in Manufacturing Company, special in Garment Factory.
• Good command in English

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: E.town Central, 11 Doan Van Bo Str, District 4, Ho Chi Minh city

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

