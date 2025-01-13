Tuyển Digital Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20,000 - 25,000 USD

• In order to make it easier for the business to generate sustainability KPIs, the company Environmental Reporting Program will be prepared by gathering environmental data pertaining to water, power, emissions, etc. and upgrading the system with the assistance of the company IT team.

• Regularly updating the compliance intranet and adding pertinent data on audits and other matters to the factory database will guarantee that correct and pertinent data is always accessible.

• Making sure that all actions during the day correspond to organizational standards in areas like MOS, SOPs, compliance standards, health and safety, and 5S while supporting pertinent projects.

• Perform additional duties consistent with the existing function, as and when requested by management.