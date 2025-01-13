Tuyển Digital Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20,000 - 25,000 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Navigos Search
- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Việt Nam, Thành phố Hưng Yên
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 20,000 - 25,000 USD
• In order to make it easier for the business to generate sustainability KPIs, the company Environmental Reporting Program will be prepared by gathering environmental data pertaining to water, power, emissions, etc. and upgrading the system with the assistance of the company IT team.
• Regularly updating the compliance intranet and adding pertinent data on audits and other matters to the factory database will guarantee that correct and pertinent data is always accessible.
• Making sure that all actions during the day correspond to organizational standards in areas like MOS, SOPs, compliance standards, health and safety, and 5S while supporting pertinent projects.
• Perform additional duties consistent with the existing function, as and when requested by management.
Với Mức Lương 20,000 - 25,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• 3 years of relevant work experience including exposure to Compliance activities/ Sustainability implementation / Good Project Management skills; having experience in Manufacturing Company, special in Garment Factory.
• Good command in English
Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
