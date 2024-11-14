Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ AOZ SOFTWARE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,000 - 2,500 USD

Mức lương 1,000 - 2,500 USD Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 5 năm Cấp bậc Giám đốc

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Hồ Chí Minh - Hà Nội - Khánh Hoà ...và 4 địa điểm khác

Kinh doanh phần mềm Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 2,500 USD

Manage a team of sales managers or equivalent staff to ensure the completion of set business goals and targets

Develop and establish sales development plans and targets for each department head or team in charge.

Research competitors, markets, customer tastes and new products in the market, thereby advising the Board of Directors on new products and proposing appropriate marketing programs.

Analyze data, propose innovative solutions, serve the goal of developing sales, market, customers

Organize skill training for subordinate employees to improve the sales team

Organize and supervise the activities of the Sales Manager

Perform other tasks as required by the Board of Directors

Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 2,500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Male/Female, 30 years old or older

Graduate from University with major in Business Administration or equivalent

Have at least 05 years of experience working in business at companies in Vietnam in the fields of e-commerce, IT, Services and retail

Communicative English – priority

Have good Planning skills, good revenue development; Good communication skills; Quick and decisive situation handling skills

Understanding Digital Marketing

Passionate about business and good at handling sales pressure

Have Management and Operational skills.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ AOZ SOFTWARE Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Leave and holidays: Provide reasonable leave and holidays policies so that employees can rest, recharge and travel.

Salary and bonuses: Provide competitive salaries and attractive bonus policies to evaluate and motivate employees.

Work support: Provide work support tools such as software and services necessary for employees to work effectively.

Career development: Provide training, learning and personal development opportunities so that employees can improve their skills and progress in their careers.

Flexible working: Provide flexible working policies such as telecommuting, flexible working hours or half-day working to facilitate work-life balance.

Comfortable Work Environment: Create a comfortable, creative work environment and supportive co-workers to promote employee satisfaction and performance.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ AOZ SOFTWARE

