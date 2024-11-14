Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ AOZ SOFTWARE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,000 - 2,500 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kinh doanh phần mềm Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ AOZ SOFTWARE
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Hà Nội
- Khánh Hoà ...và 4 địa điểm khác
Mô Tả Công Việc Kinh doanh phần mềm Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 2,500 USD
Manage a team of sales managers or equivalent staff to ensure the completion of set business goals and targets
Develop and establish sales development plans and targets for each department head or team in charge.
Research competitors, markets, customer tastes and new products in the market, thereby advising the Board of Directors on new products and proposing appropriate marketing programs.
Analyze data, propose innovative solutions, serve the goal of developing sales, market, customers
Organize skill training for subordinate employees to improve the sales team
Organize and supervise the activities of the Sales Manager
Perform other tasks as required by the Board of Directors
Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc
Graduate from University with major in Business Administration or equivalent
Have at least 05 years of experience working in business at companies in Vietnam in the fields of e-commerce, IT, Services and retail
Communicative English – priority
Have good Planning skills, good revenue development; Good communication skills; Quick and decisive situation handling skills
Understanding Digital Marketing
Passionate about business and good at handling sales pressure
Have Management and Operational skills.
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ AOZ SOFTWARE Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Salary and bonuses: Provide competitive salaries and attractive bonus policies to evaluate and motivate employees.
Work support: Provide work support tools such as software and services necessary for employees to work effectively.
Career development: Provide training, learning and personal development opportunities so that employees can improve their skills and progress in their careers.
Flexible working: Provide flexible working policies such as telecommuting, flexible working hours or half-day working to facilitate work-life balance.
Comfortable Work Environment: Create a comfortable, creative work environment and supportive co-workers to promote employee satisfaction and performance.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ AOZ SOFTWARE
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI