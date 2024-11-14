Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ AOZ SOFTWARE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,000 - 2,500 USD

Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ AOZ SOFTWARE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,000 - 2,500 USD

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ AOZ SOFTWARE
Ngày đăng tuyển: 14/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 31/03/2025
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ AOZ SOFTWARE

Kinh doanh phần mềm

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kinh doanh phần mềm Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ AOZ SOFTWARE

Mức lương
1,000 - 2,500 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
5 năm
Cấp bậc
Giám đốc
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Hồ Chí Minh

- Hà Nội

- Khánh Hoà ...và 4 địa điểm khác

Mô Tả Công Việc Kinh doanh phần mềm Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 2,500 USD

Manage a team of sales managers or equivalent staff to ensure the completion of set business goals and targets
Develop and establish sales development plans and targets for each department head or team in charge.
Research competitors, markets, customer tastes and new products in the market, thereby advising the Board of Directors on new products and proposing appropriate marketing programs.
Analyze data, propose innovative solutions, serve the goal of developing sales, market, customers
Organize skill training for subordinate employees to improve the sales team
Organize and supervise the activities of the Sales Manager
Perform other tasks as required by the Board of Directors

Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 2,500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Male/Female, 30 years old or older
Graduate from University with major in Business Administration or equivalent
Have at least 05 years of experience working in business at companies in Vietnam in the fields of e-commerce, IT, Services and retail
Communicative English – priority
Have good Planning skills, good revenue development; Good communication skills; Quick and decisive situation handling skills
Understanding Digital Marketing
Passionate about business and good at handling sales pressure
Have Management and Operational skills.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ AOZ SOFTWARE Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Leave and holidays: Provide reasonable leave and holidays policies so that employees can rest, recharge and travel.
Salary and bonuses: Provide competitive salaries and attractive bonus policies to evaluate and motivate employees.
Work support: Provide work support tools such as software and services necessary for employees to work effectively.
Career development: Provide training, learning and personal development opportunities so that employees can improve their skills and progress in their careers.
Flexible working: Provide flexible working policies such as telecommuting, flexible working hours or half-day working to facilitate work-life balance.
Comfortable Work Environment: Create a comfortable, creative work environment and supportive co-workers to promote employee satisfaction and performance.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ AOZ SOFTWARE

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ AOZ SOFTWARE

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ AOZ SOFTWARE

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 12B, Tòa nhà Cienco4, 180 Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai, Phường Võ Thị Sáu, Quận 3, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-director-thu-nhap-1000-2500-usd-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job249459
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH AdsAgency Việt Nam
Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm Công Ty TNHH AdsAgency Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH AdsAgency Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Dịch Vụ Nina
Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Dịch Vụ Nina làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Dịch Vụ Nina
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 7 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH ADS AGENCY Việt Nam
Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm Công ty TNHH ADS AGENCY Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH ADS AGENCY Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 6 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Dịch Vụ Nina
Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Dịch Vụ Nina làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 28 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Dịch Vụ Nina
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 8 - 28 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SAVISTA
Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SAVISTA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SAVISTA
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VN
Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VN
Hạn nộp: 25/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 7 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ ALADIN
Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ ALADIN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ ALADIN
Hạn nộp: 07/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH 1C Việt Nam
Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm Công ty TNHH 1C Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH 1C Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 07/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SOLASHI
Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm CÔNG TY TNHH SOLASHI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH SOLASHI
Hạn nộp: 05/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH 1C Việt Nam
Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm Công ty TNHH 1C Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH 1C Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 18/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên thủ kho CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH AdsAgency Việt Nam
Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm Công Ty TNHH AdsAgency Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH AdsAgency Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Dịch Vụ Nina
Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Dịch Vụ Nina làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Dịch Vụ Nina
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 7 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH ADS AGENCY Việt Nam
Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm Công ty TNHH ADS AGENCY Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH ADS AGENCY Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 6 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Dịch Vụ Nina
Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Dịch Vụ Nina làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 28 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Dịch Vụ Nina
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 8 - 28 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SAVISTA
Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SAVISTA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SAVISTA
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VN
Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VN
Hạn nộp: 25/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 7 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ ALADIN
Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ ALADIN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ ALADIN
Hạn nộp: 07/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH 1C Việt Nam
Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm Công ty TNHH 1C Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH 1C Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 07/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SOLASHI
Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm CÔNG TY TNHH SOLASHI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH SOLASHI
Hạn nộp: 05/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH 1C Việt Nam
Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm Công ty TNHH 1C Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH 1C Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 18/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VN
7 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SAVISTA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SAVISTA
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Dịch Vụ Nina làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 28 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Dịch Vụ Nina
8 - 28 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm Công ty TNHH ADS AGENCY Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 15 Triệu Công ty TNHH ADS AGENCY Việt Nam
6 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Dịch Vụ Nina làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 15 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Dịch Vụ Nina
7 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kinh doanh phần mềm Công Ty TNHH AdsAgency Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH AdsAgency Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm