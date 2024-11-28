Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CÔNG TY TNHH SOCOTEC VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH SOCOTEC VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 28/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 06/12/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH SOCOTEC VIỆT NAM

Kỹ sư xây dựng

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ sư xây dựng Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SOCOTEC VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 175 Phan Chu Trinh, Phường 13, Bình Thạnh, Quận Ba Đình

Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư xây dựng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Plan and manage own time to ensure delivery of all reports in the required timeframe
• Collate and verify all the supporting documentation and raw electronic data
• Maintained Load Testing (Pile Load Testing) by using in-house Excel macro-enabled reporting template to assess raw data and compile report
• Thermal Integrity Profiling by using proprietary software to process data collected and make suitable adjustments to thermal variations
• Compile processed data into final technical report and include relevant calibration certificates
• Send for verification or directly to client

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Bachelor of Engineer, Bachelor of Science, RQF level 5 or above
• 3 years of experience in working within a construction related environment
• Knowledge of geotechnical processes, foundations/piles testing
• Excellent numerical skills, excellent communication skills, both verbal and written in English
• Highly competent in computer software, competent in VBA is a plus
• Understanding of quality requirements and must have exceptional attention to detail.
• Ability to work on own initiative

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SOCOTEC VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• Attractive salary and bonus with annual revision
• Compulsory insurance pay as gross monthly salary
• Flexible working time with 12 annual leave days & 15 work from home days
• Team-building activities, Sport Clubs
• Cooperation with colleagues around the world in a leading global group
• Strong team spirit in an entrepreneurial environment of a growing company
• People values, social responsibility and sustainability
• Opportunities for self-development and career advancement
• Internal training courses (technical, foreign language, soft skill)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SOCOTEC VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH SOCOTEC VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY TNHH SOCOTEC VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Số 17 ngõ 575 Kim Mã, Ngọc Khánh, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

