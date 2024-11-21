Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh Wall Street English làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Giáo viên tiếng Anh Tại Wall Street English
- Hồ Chí Minh: 3 Đường số 3, Phường 10, Gò Vấp
Mô Tả Công Việc Giáo viên tiếng Anh Với Mức Lương 8 - 10 Triệu
Teaching Responsibilities:
Complete training and teach classes according to the Kids&Us Method.
Monitor student progress, report issues, and communicate with management.
Provide updates to parents and prepare progress reports.
Conduct placement and oral tests, and attend parent-teacher meetings.
Events Participation:
Help organize and participate in school events (Open Day, Storytimes, Kids Weeks).
Student & Parent Engagement:
Build strong relationships with parents and students.
Ensure satisfaction with the learning experience and provide feedback.
Create a fun English-only learning environment.
Với Mức Lương 8 - 10 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Must have requirements: Pedagogical bachelor's degree in English or bachelor's degree in English with Pedagogy certificate
Kindergarten teacher or other appropriate teaching experience with children
Availability: Weekday evenings and weekends
Tại Wall Street English Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Full salary during probation
Join a Unique Wall Street English course for up to $3500
SHUI, Annual Leaves
Personal health insurance (pay for your personal medical & health check services, provide and keep update on quality medical businesses facilities check list in HCMC)
Consider to promote to higher positions
Sponsor Training courses
Dynamic, professional working environment
Free parking fee
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Wall Street English
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
