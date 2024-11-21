Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh Wall Street English làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu

Mức lương 8 - 10 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 3 Đường số 3, Phường 10, Gò Vấp

Mô Tả Công Việc Giáo viên tiếng Anh Với Mức Lương 8 - 10 Triệu

Teaching Responsibilities:

Complete training and teach classes according to the Kids&Us Method.

Monitor student progress, report issues, and communicate with management.

Provide updates to parents and prepare progress reports.

Conduct placement and oral tests, and attend parent-teacher meetings.

Events Participation:

Help organize and participate in school events (Open Day, Storytimes, Kids Weeks).

Student & Parent Engagement:

Build strong relationships with parents and students.

Ensure satisfaction with the learning experience and provide feedback.

Create a fun English-only learning environment.

Với Mức Lương 8 - 10 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Working location: Go Vap District

Must have requirements: Pedagogical bachelor's degree in English or bachelor's degree in English with Pedagogy certificate

Kindergarten teacher or other appropriate teaching experience with children

Availability: Weekday evenings and weekends

Tại Wall Street English Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Annual performance bonus

Full salary during probation

Join a Unique Wall Street English course for up to $3500

SHUI, Annual Leaves

Personal health insurance (pay for your personal medical & health check services, provide and keep update on quality medical businesses facilities check list in HCMC)

Consider to promote to higher positions

Sponsor Training courses

Dynamic, professional working environment

Free parking fee

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Wall Street English

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.