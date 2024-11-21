Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh Wall Street English làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu

Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh Wall Street English làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu

Wall Street English
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/12/2024
Wall Street English

Giáo viên tiếng Anh

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Giáo viên tiếng Anh Tại Wall Street English

Mức lương
8 - 10 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 3 Đường số 3, Phường 10, Gò Vấp

Mô Tả Công Việc Giáo viên tiếng Anh Với Mức Lương 8 - 10 Triệu

Teaching Responsibilities:
eaching Responsibilities:
Complete training and teach classes according to the Kids&Us Method.
Monitor student progress, report issues, and communicate with management.
Provide updates to parents and prepare progress reports.
Conduct placement and oral tests, and attend parent-teacher meetings.
Events Participation:
Help organize and participate in school events (Open Day, Storytimes, Kids Weeks).
Student & Parent Engagement:
Build strong relationships with parents and students.
Ensure satisfaction with the learning experience and provide feedback.
Create a fun English-only learning environment.

Với Mức Lương 8 - 10 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Working location: Go Vap District
Must have requirements: Pedagogical bachelor's degree in English or bachelor's degree in English with Pedagogy certificate
Kindergarten teacher or other appropriate teaching experience with children
Availability: Weekday evenings and weekends

Tại Wall Street English Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Annual performance bonus
Full salary during probation
Join a Unique Wall Street English course for up to $3500
SHUI, Annual Leaves
Personal health insurance (pay for your personal medical & health check services, provide and keep update on quality medical businesses facilities check list in HCMC)
Consider to promote to higher positions
Sponsor Training courses
Dynamic, professional working environment
Free parking fee

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Wall Street English

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Wall Street English

Wall Street English

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 21 Lê Quý Đôn, Phường Võ Thị Sáu, Quận 3, TPHCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-english-teacher-thu-nhap-8-10-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job253980
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC TNT
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC TNT làm việc tại Quảng Ngãi thu nhập 7 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC TNT
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Quảng Ngãi Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC LÝ ĐẠI LỢI
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC LÝ ĐẠI LỢI làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC LÝ ĐẠI LỢI
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần công nghệ giáo dục Tata
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh Công ty Cổ phần công nghệ giáo dục Tata làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 21 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần công nghệ giáo dục Tata
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 13 - 21 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DREAM VIET EDUCATION
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DREAM VIET EDUCATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DREAM VIET EDUCATION
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đà Nẵng Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm HVCG Software
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh HVCG Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
HVCG Software
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ MIA
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ MIA làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ MIA
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Long An Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm HVCG Software
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh HVCG Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
HVCG Software
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm TRƯỜNG QUỐC TẾ BLUE RIDGE / BLUE RIDGE INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL (BRIS)
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh TRƯỜNG QUỐC TẾ BLUE RIDGE / BLUE RIDGE INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL (BRIS) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
TRƯỜNG QUỐC TẾ BLUE RIDGE / BLUE RIDGE INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL (BRIS)
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Galaxy Education Joint Stock Company
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh Galaxy Education Joint Stock Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Galaxy Education Joint Stock Company
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TIẾNG ANH EABAR
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY TNHH TIẾNG ANH EABAR làm việc tại Đắk Lắk thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH TIẾNG ANH EABAR
Hạn nộp: 08/09/2025
Đắk Lắk Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Tuyển Backend Developer Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 60 - 80 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 60 - 80 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Pizza 4P's
Tuyển Product Marketing Pizza 4P's làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
Pizza 4P's
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Tuyển Trưởng phòng chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu
Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 80 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Kinderworld International Group
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Kinderworld International Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 450 USD
Kinderworld International Group
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 450 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD
Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH KUCHEN VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH KUCHEN VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Nghệ An thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH KUCHEN VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 06/10/2025
Nghệ An Vĩnh Phúc Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Sản Xuất và Phát Triển Thương Mại Sao Biển
Tuyển Nhân viên kho Công ty TNHH Sản Xuất và Phát Triển Thương Mại Sao Biển làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Sản Xuất và Phát Triển Thương Mại Sao Biển
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH HÓA PHẨM VIỆT LIÊN
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY TNHH HÓA PHẨM VIỆT LIÊN làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH HÓA PHẨM VIỆT LIÊN
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Bình Dương Còn 8 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Thời trang MInh A.M
Tuyển Bảo vệ Công ty TNHH Thời trang MInh A.M làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Thời trang MInh A.M
Hạn nộp: 23/09/2025
Bình Dương Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Thái Bình Ninh Bình Đồng Nai Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Trung Thực Land
Tuyển Content Creator Công ty Cổ phần Trung Thực Land làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Trung Thực Land
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm HỘ KINH DOANH PHẠM DUY QUANG HM
Tuyển Nhân viên R&D HỘ KINH DOANH PHẠM DUY QUANG HM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
HỘ KINH DOANH PHẠM DUY QUANG HM
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 8 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THIẾT BỊ PHÒNG CHÁY CHỮA CHÁY HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Nhân viên văn phòng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THIẾT BỊ PHÒNG CHÁY CHỮA CHÁY HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THIẾT BỊ PHÒNG CHÁY CHỮA CHÁY HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH BAO BÌ HVL VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY TNHH BAO BÌ HVL VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH BAO BÌ HVL VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH VTTECH
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH VTTECH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH VTTECH
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC TNT
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC TNT làm việc tại Quảng Ngãi thu nhập 7 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC TNT
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Quảng Ngãi Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC LÝ ĐẠI LỢI
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC LÝ ĐẠI LỢI làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC LÝ ĐẠI LỢI
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần công nghệ giáo dục Tata
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh Công ty Cổ phần công nghệ giáo dục Tata làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 21 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần công nghệ giáo dục Tata
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 13 - 21 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DREAM VIET EDUCATION
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DREAM VIET EDUCATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DREAM VIET EDUCATION
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đà Nẵng Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm HVCG Software
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh HVCG Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
HVCG Software
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ MIA
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ MIA làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ MIA
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Long An Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm HVCG Software
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh HVCG Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
HVCG Software
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm TRƯỜNG QUỐC TẾ BLUE RIDGE / BLUE RIDGE INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL (BRIS)
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh TRƯỜNG QUỐC TẾ BLUE RIDGE / BLUE RIDGE INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL (BRIS) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
TRƯỜNG QUỐC TẾ BLUE RIDGE / BLUE RIDGE INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL (BRIS)
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Galaxy Education Joint Stock Company
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh Galaxy Education Joint Stock Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Galaxy Education Joint Stock Company
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TIẾNG ANH EABAR
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY TNHH TIẾNG ANH EABAR làm việc tại Đắk Lắk thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH TIẾNG ANH EABAR
Hạn nộp: 08/09/2025
Đắk Lắk Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất