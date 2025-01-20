Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG HANA LEE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2,000 - 5 USD

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Frontend Developer Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG HANA LEE
Mức lương
2,000 - 5 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
5 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Hồ Chí Minh
- Nước Ngoài
Mô Tả Công Việc Frontend Developer Với Mức Lương 2,000 - 5 USD
1. Core function development, technical breakthroughs
2. Online difficult and complicated problem handling and maintenance
3. System bottleneck module performance optimization
4. Technological innovation and research
5. Technical solution review
Với Mức Lương 2,000 - 5 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
1. Fluent Chinese Communication ( HSK4 above )
2. Bachelor degree or above, more than 3 years of front-end R&D experience, team management experience;
3. Proficient in various Web front-end technologies, familiar with common design patterns, able to implement good architecture design into project practice, and master the common multi-terminal adaptation and performance optimization solutions of the front end;
4. Practical experience in front-end architecture design, performance optimization, componentization and modularization, and the ability to reconstruct the system;
5. Have a deep understanding of the front-end framework, and at least one large-scale project experience in a modern library or framework (such as: React, Vue)
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG HANA LEE Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
1. Negotiable salary, holiday bonus every day of the year
2. Social insurance, health insurance according to Labor Law;
3. Working hours: office hours;
4. Promotion opportunities, working with many domestic and foreign customers and partners.
5. Being able to learn and train new technologies to improve professional skills.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG HANA LEE
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
