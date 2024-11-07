Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH KAMEREO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Frontend Developer Tại CÔNG TY TNHH KAMEREO
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: The Manor 2, 91 Nguyễn Hữu Cảnh, Bình Thạnh
Mô Tả Công Việc Frontend Developer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Discuss the UI/UX with designers to provide the best experience
Design & implement the components for existing and new fronted applications
Collaborate with the backend engineers to build simplified API
Constantly improve the standards of software by following the industry best practices
Work the tasks based on the business value/impact
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Experience with React/Redux (or equivalent state management libraries) as well as HTML/CSS
Experience for statically typed languages
Experience with Unit testing & UI testing
Experience with Node JS applications
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH KAMEREO Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Salary: Competitive Salary
Salary review once a year in December
Working time is 9:00 - 17:30, 5 days/week
Annual Leave is 12 days/year
Provide laptop and necessary equipment
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH KAMEREO
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
