Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH KAMEREO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: The Manor 2, 91 Nguyễn Hữu Cảnh, Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Frontend Developer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Discuss the UI/UX with designers to provide the best experience

Design & implement the components for existing and new fronted applications

Collaborate with the backend engineers to build simplified API

Constantly improve the standards of software by following the industry best practices

Work the tasks based on the business value/impact

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Experience with React/Redux (or equivalent state management libraries) as well as HTML/CSS

Experience for statically typed languages

Experience with Unit testing & UI testing

Experience with Node JS applications

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH KAMEREO Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: Competitive Salary

Salary review once a year in December

Working time is 9:00 - 17:30, 5 days/week

Annual Leave is 12 days/year

Provide laptop and necessary equipment

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH KAMEREO

