Tuyển Frontend Developer Công ty TNHH AEGONA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty TNHH AEGONA
Ngày đăng tuyển: 15/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 15/11/2024
Công ty TNHH AEGONA

Frontend Developer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Frontend Developer Tại Công ty TNHH AEGONA

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Công viên phần mềm Quang Trung, Quận 12

Mô Tả Công Việc Frontend Developer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Job Description
Receive tasks from the project Scrum Masters. Participate in requirements analysis Clarify questions with customers Develop new features and enhancements for both frontend and backend sites. Collaborate with internal teams to produce software design and architecture Write clean, scalable code using ReactJs programming languages Test and deploy applications and systems Revise, update, refactor and debug code Improve existing software Serve as an expert on applications and provide technical support Involve in team’s discussion to find solutions for new requirements
Receive tasks from the project Scrum Masters.
Participate in requirements analysis
Clarify questions with customers
Develop new features and enhancements for both frontend and backend sites.
Collaborate with internal teams to produce software design and architecture
Write clean, scalable code using ReactJs programming languages
Test and deploy applications and systems
Revise, update, refactor and debug code
Improve existing software
Serve as an expert on applications and provide technical support
Involve in team’s discussion to find solutions for new requirements

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Your Skills and Experience
6 months of experience in web/frontend development in a professional environment working with some of the main frameworks or libraries (ReactJS) Typescript Redux (vuex, ngrx or other Flux pattern works as well) Nice to have working with Figma designs Strong analytic skills to process complex requirements to come up with end-to-end scenarios and implications. High proficiency in vanilla JavaScript (ES6). High proficiency in HTML and CSS. Hands-on experience in Responsive Design. Hands-on experience in Web/front-end testing and automation frameworks. Able to articulate well the solution(s). Able to work as a team
6 months of experience in web/frontend development in a professional environment working with some of the main frameworks or libraries (ReactJS)
Typescript Redux (vuex, ngrx or other Flux pattern works as well)
Nice to have working with Figma designs
Strong analytic skills to process complex requirements to come up with end-to-end scenarios and implications.
High proficiency in vanilla JavaScript (ES6).
High proficiency in HTML and CSS.
Hands-on experience in Responsive Design.
Hands-on experience in Web/front-end testing and automation frameworks.
Able to articulate well the solution(s).
Able to work as a team

Tại Công ty TNHH AEGONA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Working Environment
From 8:00am to 5:00pm - Mon - Fri Friendly startup working environment with young talents Salary: Negotiations Covered by legal insurance regulations. Sports clubs such as football, and badminton. Annual team building, Happy Hour. Workshops to share knowledge and skills. Plus, there are many other benefits awaiting your discovery!
From 8:00am to 5:00pm - Mon - Fri
Friendly startup working environment with young talents
Salary: Negotiations
Covered by legal insurance regulations.
Sports clubs such as football, and badminton.
Annual team building, Happy Hour.
Workshops to share knowledge and skills. Plus, there are many other benefits awaiting your discovery!

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH AEGONA

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH AEGONA

Công ty TNHH AEGONA

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tòa nhà QTSC 9 - Công Viên Phần mềm Quang Trung, Quận 12, Tp. Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

