Tuyển Frontend Developer Công ty TNHH AEGONA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Công viên phần mềm Quang Trung, Quận 12

Mô Tả Công Việc Frontend Developer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Job Description

Receive tasks from the project Scrum Masters. Participate in requirements analysis Clarify questions with customers Develop new features and enhancements for both frontend and backend sites. Collaborate with internal teams to produce software design and architecture Write clean, scalable code using ReactJs programming languages Test and deploy applications and systems Revise, update, refactor and debug code Improve existing software Serve as an expert on applications and provide technical support Involve in team’s discussion to find solutions for new requirements

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Your Skills and Experience

6 months of experience in web/frontend development in a professional environment working with some of the main frameworks or libraries (ReactJS) Typescript Redux (vuex, ngrx or other Flux pattern works as well) Nice to have working with Figma designs Strong analytic skills to process complex requirements to come up with end-to-end scenarios and implications. High proficiency in vanilla JavaScript (ES6). High proficiency in HTML and CSS. Hands-on experience in Responsive Design. Hands-on experience in Web/front-end testing and automation frameworks. Able to articulate well the solution(s). Able to work as a team

Tại Công ty TNHH AEGONA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Working Environment

From 8:00am to 5:00pm - Mon - Fri Friendly startup working environment with young talents Salary: Negotiations Covered by legal insurance regulations. Sports clubs such as football, and badminton. Annual team building, Happy Hour. Workshops to share knowledge and skills. Plus, there are many other benefits awaiting your discovery!

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH AEGONA

