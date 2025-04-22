Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ & GIẢI PHÁP PHẦN MỀM BAMBOO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Frontend Developer Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ & GIẢI PHÁP PHẦN MỀM BAMBOO
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội: Tầng 3, Tòa HUD3 Tower, Số 123 Tô Hiệu, Hà Đông, Quận Hà Đông
Mô Tả Công Việc Frontend Developer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Develop Web/Mobile software for international markets.
Communicate with clients to understand requirements and report progress.
Take responsibility for assigned tasks and provide accurate estimates.
Collaborate with other teams within the company to ensure task completion.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
1-3 years of software development experience.
Proficient in Frontend technologies like React JS or Vue JS
At least 6 months of experience in mobile development using React Native or Flutter.
Build apps and manage versions via APK files or TestFlight..
Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, or related fields.
Strong communication skills in English, particularly in speaking and writing.
Experience with databases such as PostgreSQL, MongoDB, and MySQL.
Backend development experience (Node.js, Golang, or Python) is a plus.
Familiarity with cloud platforms (AWS, Azure, GCP) is an added advantage.
Knowledge of AI or Blockchain is a bonus.
Candidates with experience in Agile/Scrum environments are preferred.
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ & GIẢI PHÁP PHẦN MỀM BAMBOO Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Fixed salary negotiable based on competency.
Probation period with 85% salary.
Mandatory insurance after the probation period.
12 days of annual leave.
Work from Monday to Friday, off on Saturdays and Sundays.
Paid holidays and Tet as per government regulations.
Friendly and dynamic work environment.
Monthly allowance for employees with an IELTS certificate.
Other benefits as per company policy.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ & GIẢI PHÁP PHẦN MỀM BAMBOO
