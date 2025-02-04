Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Organo (Vietnam) Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 23 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Tại Organo (Vietnam) Company Limited
- Hồ Chí Minh: Thuy Loi 4 Building, 102 Nguyen Xi, 26 Ward, Binh Thanh District, HCM City
Mô Tả Công Việc Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Với Mức Lương Từ 23 Triệu
Main Responsibilities:
- Build 3D model for water treatment system by Autocad Plant 3D software.
- Design GA layout/Plot plan for water treatment system based on P&ID.
- Create BOM/RFQ for piping, structure, tank and other mechanical part...
- Design for Piping, Skid, Vessel, Tank, Piping Rack, Stage, ensuring compliance with specifications, P&ID, and layout.
- Create 2D shop drawing and isometric drawing from 3D model.
- Other related tasks as assigned.
- The detail work will be discussed directly in the interview.
Preferred Qualifications:
- Committed to delivering high-quality work and contributing to the company's success.
- Highly motivated and possesses a strong desire to learn.
- Preference will be given to candidates with prior work experience in Japanese companies.
- Familiarity with MS Office applications.
- Knowledge of standard of material in structure, storage tank, vessel, and piping. (JIS or equivalent).
- Able to use Advanced steel, Structure analysis software, BIM software.
Right:
- Salary: around 23,000,000 VND depending on ability (Net salary). Will be specifically negotiated during interview
Với Mức Lương Từ 23 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Organo (Vietnam) Company Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Organo (Vietnam) Company Limited
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
