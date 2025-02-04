Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Organo (Vietnam) Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 23 Triệu

Main Responsibilities:

- Build 3D model for water treatment system by Autocad Plant 3D software.

- Design GA layout/Plot plan for water treatment system based on P&ID.

- Create BOM/RFQ for piping, structure, tank and other mechanical part...

- Design for Piping, Skid, Vessel, Tank, Piping Rack, Stage, ensuring compliance with specifications, P&ID, and layout.

- Create 2D shop drawing and isometric drawing from 3D model.

- Other related tasks as assigned.

- The detail work will be discussed directly in the interview.

Preferred Qualifications:

- Committed to delivering high-quality work and contributing to the company's success.

- Highly motivated and possesses a strong desire to learn.

- Preference will be given to candidates with prior work experience in Japanese companies.

- Familiarity with MS Office applications.

- Knowledge of standard of material in structure, storage tank, vessel, and piping. (JIS or equivalent).

- Able to use Advanced steel, Structure analysis software, BIM software.

Right:

- Salary: around 23,000,000 VND depending on ability (Net salary). Will be specifically negotiated during interview