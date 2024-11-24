Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation CÔNG TY TNHH ĐIỆN MÁY AQUA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 17th Floor, Sonatus Building, 15 Le Thanh Ton Street, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, Quận 1, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Craft and design captivating materials for E-Commerce platforms, including landing pages, frames, and more.

Stay ahead of design trends and industry best practices to elevate the quality of our visual assets.

Ensure timely delivery of high-quality work.

Inject creative input into marketing strategies and campaigns.

Present your designs with clarity and confidence.

Continuously refine and enhance marketing materials to boost brand recognition and market impact.

Tackle all other related tasks as assigned by the Line Manager.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

1. Education Background:

Bachelor’s degree in Graphic Arts, Design, Communications, or related majors.

2. Working Experience:

At least 1 years of experience as a E-Commerce Graphic Designer or in a related position.

E-Commerce

Experience in Home Appliances/Consumer Electronics products is a big plus.

3. Skills:

Proficiency in English and/or Chinese (both written and spoken).

Mastery of Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, and other design software.

Exceptional creative design skills and aesthetic judgment.

Strong knowledge of e-commerce design and best practices.

Ability to capture and maintain the brand's tone and style in all designs.

4. Personal Qualities:

Creative thinker with a results-oriented mindset.

Excellent time management skills.

Highly responsible, dedicated, and detail-oriented.

Basic video editing skills are essential.

Preference for candidates with experience in the Electronics industry or a Creative Agency.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ĐIỆN MÁY AQUA VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive compensation package including achievable Performance Bonus and 13th-Month Bonus.

Flexible working environment and place together with high-end working equipment.

Diverse & International Working Environment with Agile culture.

Full health insurance package, Training course and LinkedIn Learning for you.

Annual company trip, year-end/New year party, team-building activities, Happy hour,...

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ĐIỆN MÁY AQUA VIỆT NAM

