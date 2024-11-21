Tuyển Biên phiên dịch LG Electronics Development Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: 17 - 21 Floor, Lotte Mall West Lake, Vo Chi Cong, Tây Hồ

Mô Tả Công Việc Biên phiên dịch Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Life‘s good with LG!

LG Electronics Development Vietnam (LGEDV) produces high-quality in-car infotainment systems that deliver both information and entertainment on-the-go for many of the world‘s biggest automobile brands. LGEDV conducts core R&D activities, and various product reliability tests in support of our vehicle component business.

As an IT Communicator, your main responsibilities will be:

Attend and interpret discussions during regular meetings (twice a week) between customers, headquarters (HQ), and LGEDV, mainly for DAQ meetings.

Interpret and coordinate meetings related to remote testing, such as contacting the person in charge (PIC) or rescheduling meetings, as requested by HQ.

Translate Japanese documents, including specifications, test cases, and other required materials, based on requests from the PIC.

Review test cases translated using LG’s translation tool to ensure quality and accuracy, as needed.

Manage issues with stakeholders, coordinate meetings with relevant parties, prioritize issues, and assign them to appropriate functional teams for resolution on a weekly basis.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 1-year working experience in relevant positions;

At least 1-year

Must have Japanese language: at least N2

Must have

Must have English language: at least TOEIC 700

Have IT background to be familiar with Issue Management

Sense of responsibility, result-orientation;

Can-do attitude and team spirit.

Tại LG Electronics Development Vietnam Company Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive and competitive income package (negotiable upon the interview);

12 days of annual leave & additional 8 days off (LGEDV holidays)

13th month salary;

Lunch and transportation support;

5 working days/ week: Mon – Fri with flexible working time & hybrid working

Social insurance contribution based on full gross base salary;

Premium healthcare & Accident Insurance;

Training opportunities abroad & global working environment;

Lots of team building activities & internal events.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại LG Electronics Development Vietnam Company Limited

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin