Tuyển Biên phiên dịch LG Electronics Development Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Biên phiên dịch Tại LG Electronics Development Vietnam Company Limited
- Hà Nội: 17
- 21 Floor, Lotte Mall West Lake, Vo Chi Cong, Tây Hồ
Mô Tả Công Việc Biên phiên dịch Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Life‘s good with LG!
LG Electronics Development Vietnam (LGEDV) produces high-quality in-car infotainment systems that deliver both information and entertainment on-the-go for many of the world‘s biggest automobile brands. LGEDV conducts core R&D activities, and various product reliability tests in support of our vehicle component business.
As an IT Communicator, your main responsibilities will be:
Attend and interpret discussions during regular meetings (twice a week) between customers, headquarters (HQ), and LGEDV, mainly for DAQ meetings.
Interpret and coordinate meetings related to remote testing, such as contacting the person in charge (PIC) or rescheduling meetings, as requested by HQ.
Translate Japanese documents, including specifications, test cases, and other required materials, based on requests from the PIC.
Review test cases translated using LG’s translation tool to ensure quality and accuracy, as needed.
Manage issues with stakeholders, coordinate meetings with relevant parties, prioritize issues, and assign them to appropriate functional teams for resolution on a weekly basis.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
At least 1-year
Must have Japanese language: at least N2
Must have
Must have English language: at least TOEIC 700
Have IT background to be familiar with Issue Management
Sense of responsibility, result-orientation;
Can-do attitude and team spirit.
Tại LG Electronics Development Vietnam Company Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
12 days of annual leave & additional 8 days off (LGEDV holidays)
13th month salary;
Lunch and transportation support;
5 working days/ week: Mon – Fri with flexible working time & hybrid working
Social insurance contribution based on full gross base salary;
Premium healthcare & Accident Insurance;
Training opportunities abroad & global working environment;
Lots of team building activities & internal events.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại LG Electronics Development Vietnam Company Limited
