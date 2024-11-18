Tuyển Backend Developer SHINHAN FINANCE Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Pico, 20 Cộng Hòa, Tân Bình, TP Hồ Chí Minh, Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Backend Developer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Develop and maintain in-house applications

• Complete assigned tasks from development line manager

• Analyze business data/requirements to convert into effective report. Assist team on MIS reports to support business requirements

• Take business analysis role

• Assist system architecture design for new projects

• Manage small projects.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

1. Qualification

• Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related

2. Work Experience

• At least 3-years experience in software development, focus on Java

• Experience in team management

• Experience in Java/J2EE development

• Experience in at least one of the following ORM frameworks: JPA, Hibernate/NHibernate, Entity Framework

• Experience in at least one of these architectures: MVC, MVP, MVVM

• Experience in REST/SOAP

• Experience in working on Oracle, MS SQL, MySQL especially Oracle PLSQL is a plus

• Experience in working on.NET, Angular, React is a plus

• Have knowledge on mobile application programming is a plus

• Kafka, Kubernetes, Git, Jenkins is a plus

3. Knowledge

• Analyze business data/requirements

• Develop and maintain in-house applications per assignment

• Proactively assist users/other teams on testing systems/applications and follow up with timely delivery

• Build MIS reports

4. Skills

• OS: Linux, Windows

• Knowledge on design pattern (DI, MVC, Factory,...)

• Communication

• Presentation

• Email

• Report

• Good collaboration

• Can-do attitude

Tại SHINHAN FINANCE Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Colleagues:

Friendly and dynamic working environment

Annual leave:

14 – 20 Days of annual leave

3 days of sick leave with pay

Get 1 additional annual leave for each 5 full years of service

Benefits:

Competitive salary

Attractive Bonus

Guaranteed 13th month salary

Annual salary review

100% probation salary

Premium health insurance for employees

Annual health check

Other extras:

Vietnam company trip

Engagement and outdoor Quarterly/Yearly Employee Recognition

Long service award: 5 years, 10 years, 15 years activities (birthday, football, charity etc)

