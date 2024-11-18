Tuyển Backend Developer SHINHAN FINANCE Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Backend Developer Tại SHINHAN FINANCE Pro Company
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: Pico, 20 Cộng Hòa, Tân Bình, TP Hồ Chí Minh, Tân Bình
Mô Tả Công Việc Backend Developer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Develop and maintain in-house applications
• Complete assigned tasks from development line manager
• Analyze business data/requirements to convert into effective report. Assist team on MIS reports to support business requirements
• Take business analysis role
• Assist system architecture design for new projects
• Manage small projects.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
1. Qualification
• Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related
2. Work Experience
• At least 3-years experience in software development, focus on Java
At least 3-years experience
Java
• Experience in team management
• Experience in Java/J2EE development
• Experience in at least one of the following ORM frameworks: JPA, Hibernate/NHibernate, Entity Framework
• Experience in at least one of these architectures: MVC, MVP, MVVM
• Experience in REST/SOAP
• Experience in working on Oracle, MS SQL, MySQL especially Oracle PLSQL is a plus
• Experience in working on.NET, Angular, React is a plus
• Have knowledge on mobile application programming is a plus
• Kafka, Kubernetes, Git, Jenkins is a plus
3. Knowledge
• Analyze business data/requirements
• Develop and maintain in-house applications per assignment
• Proactively assist users/other teams on testing systems/applications and follow up with timely delivery
• Build MIS reports
4. Skills
• OS: Linux, Windows
• Knowledge on design pattern (DI, MVC, Factory,...)
• Communication
• Presentation
• Email
• Report
• Good collaboration
• Can-do attitude
Tại SHINHAN FINANCE Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Colleagues:
Friendly and dynamic working environment
Annual leave:
14 – 20 Days of annual leave
3 days of sick leave with pay
Get 1 additional annual leave for each 5 full years of service
Benefits:
Competitive salary
Attractive Bonus
Guaranteed 13th month salary
Annual salary review
100% probation salary
Premium health insurance for employees
Annual health check
Other extras:
Vietnam company trip
Engagement and outdoor Quarterly/Yearly Employee Recognition
Long service award: 5 years, 10 years, 15 years activities (birthday, football, charity etc)
