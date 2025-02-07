Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH CTS INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- Collect and process data and accounting documents through economic operations. Specifically, invoices, input and output documents of the shipments. Check reconciliation and issue invoices.

- Accounting revenue/expenditure, depreciation, allocations, such as tools costs, short/long-term prepaid expenses, depreciation of fixed assets, etc.

- Check that the ending balance is reasonable and Matches with detailed reports.

- Track debts of the corporate office block, general management of debts of the whole company. Identify and propose to make the provision or a deal with bad debts of the whole company.

- Making the report about the volume of goods (profit, cont, teu, cbm, ...) to Head office.

- Making reports (for example, tax reports (VAT, CIT, FCT, finance reports, tax returns...), and internal reports as required (revenue and expenditure reports, revenue and profit reports, etc.)

- Carry out transfer and allocation entries; compare the figures and make detailed statistics of those allocations.

- Provide data to the Board of Directors or functional units upon request.

- Explain data and provide documents and data to tax, audit, inspection and inspection agencies at the request of the head of the Department of Accounting-TV.