Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH CTS INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kế toán tổng hợp Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CTS INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS (VIỆT NAM)
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Phòng 918, Tầng 09, Toà nhà SAIGON PARAGON, Số 03 Nguyễn Lương Bằng, Phường Tân Phú,Hồ Chí Minh, Quận Tân Phú
Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán tổng hợp Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Collect and process data and accounting documents through economic operations. Specifically, invoices, input and output documents of the shipments. Check reconciliation and issue invoices.
- Accounting revenue/expenditure, depreciation, allocations, such as tools costs, short/long-term prepaid expenses, depreciation of fixed assets, etc.
- Check that the ending balance is reasonable and Matches with detailed reports.
- Track debts of the corporate office block, general management of debts of the whole company. Identify and propose to make the provision or a deal with bad debts of the whole company.
- Making the report about the volume of goods (profit, cont, teu, cbm, ...) to Head office.
- Making reports (for example, tax reports (VAT, CIT, FCT, finance reports, tax returns...), and internal reports as required (revenue and expenditure reports, revenue and profit reports, etc.)
- Carry out transfer and allocation entries; compare the figures and make detailed statistics of those allocations.
- Provide data to the Board of Directors or functional units upon request.
- Explain data and provide documents and data to tax, audit, inspection and inspection agencies at the request of the head of the Department of Accounting-TV.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm ở vị trí tương đương
- Chuyên ngành: Kế toán (Có kinh nghiệm làm việc tại công ty logistics là một lợi thế)
- Sử dụng thành thạo phần mềm kế toán MISA và Excel.
- Nắm vững nghiệp vụ kế toán, biết phân tích, tổng hợp dữ liệu và viết báo cáo.
- Ngoại ngữ: Tiếng Anh giao tiếp hoặc tiếng Trung
- Người cẩn thận, tỉ mỉ, thích làm việc với dữ liệu
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CTS INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS (VIỆT NAM) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
- Business bonus for the year
- Unexpected bonus during the year if outstanding work performance.
- Review salary every year.
- Enjoy full benefits according to Vietnam Labor Law.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CTS INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS (VIỆT NAM)
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
