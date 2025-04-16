Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp TNE Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTABILITIES AND KEY DUTIES

• Ensure accurate recording of company transactions according to the Vietnamese

law and company standards.

• Prepare entries for asset, liability, and capital accounts by analyzing account

information.

• Document financial transactions by entering account details.

• Provide financial recommendations through analysis of accounting options.

• Summarize the current financial status by collecting information; preparing balance

sheet, profit and loss statement, and other reports.

• Reconcile financial discrepancies through analysis.

• Secure financial information by completing database backups.

• Manage various accounting tasks such as monitoring bank transactions, processing

payment, handling receivables and payables; issuing VAT invoices, and entering

data into accounting software.

• Handle tax declarations and finalizations (VAT, CIT, FCT, PIT).

• Coordinates with other departments, internal audits and external parties.

• Represent the Company in transactions with external agencies, including banks and

government offices.