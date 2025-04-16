Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp TNE Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

TNE Global
Ngày đăng tuyển: 16/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 16/05/2025
Kế toán tổng hợp

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kế toán tổng hợp Tại TNE Global

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 13

- 15

- 17 Trương Định, Phường Võ Thị Sáu, Quận 3, Tp. Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán tổng hợp Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTABILITIES AND KEY DUTIES
• Ensure accurate recording of company transactions according to the Vietnamese
law and company standards.
• Prepare entries for asset, liability, and capital accounts by analyzing account
information.
• Document financial transactions by entering account details.
• Provide financial recommendations through analysis of accounting options.
• Summarize the current financial status by collecting information; preparing balance
sheet, profit and loss statement, and other reports.
• Reconcile financial discrepancies through analysis.
• Secure financial information by completing database backups.
• Manage various accounting tasks such as monitoring bank transactions, processing
payment, handling receivables and payables; issuing VAT invoices, and entering
data into accounting software.
• Handle tax declarations and finalizations (VAT, CIT, FCT, PIT).
• Coordinates with other departments, internal audits and external parties.
• Represent the Company in transactions with external agencies, including banks and
government offices.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại TNE Global Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại TNE Global

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

TNE Global

TNE Global

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 13-15-17 Trương Định, Phường Võ Thị Sáu, Quận 3

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

