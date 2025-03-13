Tuyển Kế toán trưởng New World Fashion Group làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

New World Fashion Group
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 12/04/2025
Kế toán trưởng

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kế toán trưởng Tại New World Fashion Group

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hải Phòng: Hải Phòng, Việt Nam., Thành phố Thái Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán trưởng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Ensure all accounting activities of the company are recorded properly according to the Vietnamese law and to company requirements.
• Prepares asset, liability, and capital account entries by compiling and analysing account information.
• Documents financial transactions by entering account information.
• Recommends financial actions by analysing accounting options.
• Summarizes current financial status by collecting information, preparing balance sheet, profit and loss statement, and other reports.
• Substantiates financial transactions by auditing documents.
• Maintains accounting controls by preparing and recommending policies and procedures.
• Reconciles financial discrepancies by collecting and analysing account information.
• Secures financial information by completing data base backups
• Performs the job in the accounting department as: following and checking on bank transaction, payment transfer, receivable and payable; issuing VAT invoice; and input data into accounting software.
• Coordinates with other departments, other factories/member companies Group internal audit and external parties.
• Other tasks assigned by the manager.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

New World Fashion Group

New World Fashion Group

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Hải Phòng, Hải Dương, Ninh Bình

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

