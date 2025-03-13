Tuyển Kế toán trưởng New World Fashion Group làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Ensure all accounting activities of the company are recorded properly according to the Vietnamese law and to company requirements.

• Prepares asset, liability, and capital account entries by compiling and analysing account information.

• Documents financial transactions by entering account information.

• Recommends financial actions by analysing accounting options.

• Summarizes current financial status by collecting information, preparing balance sheet, profit and loss statement, and other reports.

• Substantiates financial transactions by auditing documents.

• Maintains accounting controls by preparing and recommending policies and procedures.

• Reconciles financial discrepancies by collecting and analysing account information.

• Secures financial information by completing data base backups

• Performs the job in the accounting department as: following and checking on bank transaction, payment transfer, receivable and payable; issuing VAT invoice; and input data into accounting software.

• Coordinates with other departments, other factories/member companies Group internal audit and external parties.

• Other tasks assigned by the manager.