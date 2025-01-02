Tuyển Kỹ sư cơ khí Vestergaard Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 125 - 175 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ sư cơ khí Tại Vestergaard Vietnam Limited
- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư cơ khí Với Mức Lương 125 - 175 Triệu
We are looking for a Lab technician focus on #mechanical activities for our lab in Hanoi. In this role you will report to the Lab Researcher and you will be based in our offices in Hanoi, Vietnam. Your overall responsibility will be to follow established procedures and guidelines to perform routine laboratory procedures to test the quality of the organization’s raw materials, in-process products, and finished products.
Lab technician focus on #mechanical activities
Responsibilities
• Implement Validation and Development studies/projects of water purification products and other new products according to the study plans.
• Follow strictly the testing procedures, including validation tests, physico-chemical analyses (pH, flow rate, turbidity, disinfectants residual, surface tension, etc.) and mechanical analyses (durability test, temperature resistant, plastic resistant, hardness, dimensions…)
• Perform routine quantitative and qualitative analysis to verify performance of Raw Materials and products and compile research data
• Follow instructions and checklists to set-up equipment and apparatus and prepare chemical solutions for use in tests
• Record results, perform calculations, and prepare simple technical reports, including conclusions and recommendations
Với Mức Lương 125 - 175 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Vestergaard Vietnam Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Vestergaard Vietnam Limited
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI