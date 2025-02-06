Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT VĂN PHÒNG KOTRA, ĐẠI SỨ QUÁN HÀN QUỐC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 23 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ thuật IT Tại VĂN PHÒNG KOTRA, ĐẠI SỨ QUÁN HÀN QUỐC
- Hà Nội:
- 23F, CEO Tower, Me Tri,Hà Nội
Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ thuật IT Với Mức Lương 20 - 23 Triệu
Job Description ·
Design and implement network infrastructure including LAN, WAN, VPN, and wireless networks.
Manage, maintain, and upgrade network devices and infrastructure systems.
Ensure continuous operation and high performance of the system.
Monitor network performance, analyze traffic, and troubleshoot network problems.
Ensure network security measures, including firewall configuration, access management, and network threat prevention.
Create and maintain technical documentation on network configuration, maintenance procedures, and related policies.
Participate in IT projects, working with other technical teams to integrate and deploy new network solutions.
Provide training to employees on network processes and technologies.
Provide technical support and troubleshooting for network-related issues.
Với Mức Lương 20 - 23 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
At least 3 years of experience in the field of network management and IT infrastructure.
Deep understanding of network protocols (TCP/IP, BGP, OSPF, etc.) and network devices (routers, switches, firewalls). Experience with network monitoring tools.
Having a professional certificate such as CCNA, CCNP, CompTIA Network+ or equivalent is an advantage.
Good problem-solving skills, ability to work independently and coordinate effectively with other teams.
Business Trip: Primarily based at the Hanoi office. - Must be willing to travel to Nam Dinh, Hung Yen, and Bac Giang (accommodation and meals provided; return to Hanoi on weekends).
Language required: Vietnamese(Native), Korean(Basic) or English(Basic).
Tại VĂN PHÒNG KOTRA, ĐẠI SỨ QUÁN HÀN QUỐC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Working hours: 8:00 -17:00 / Mon - Sat (Saturdays only when necessary)
Salary level: 20,000,000 VND - 23,000,000 VND
Welfare benefits - Parking fee, 13th month salary, condolence expenses according to internal regulations - Based on Vietnamese labor law
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại VĂN PHÒNG KOTRA, ĐẠI SỨ QUÁN HÀN QUỐC
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI