Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT VĂN PHÒNG KOTRA, ĐẠI SỨ QUÁN HÀN QUỐC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 23 Triệu

VĂN PHÒNG KOTRA, ĐẠI SỨ QUÁN HÀN QUỐC
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 10/03/2025
Kỹ thuật IT

Mức lương
20 - 23 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- 23F, CEO Tower, Me Tri,Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ thuật IT Với Mức Lương 20 - 23 Triệu

Job Description ·
Design and implement network infrastructure including LAN, WAN, VPN, and wireless networks.
Manage, maintain, and upgrade network devices and infrastructure systems.
Ensure continuous operation and high performance of the system.
Monitor network performance, analyze traffic, and troubleshoot network problems.
Ensure network security measures, including firewall configuration, access management, and network threat prevention.
Create and maintain technical documentation on network configuration, maintenance procedures, and related policies.
Participate in IT projects, working with other technical teams to integrate and deploy new network solutions.
Provide training to employees on network processes and technologies.
Provide technical support and troubleshooting for network-related issues.

Với Mức Lương 20 - 23 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Graduated from a regular university majoring in IT, Telecommunication, Computer Networks or related majors
At least 3 years of experience in the field of network management and IT infrastructure.
Deep understanding of network protocols (TCP/IP, BGP, OSPF, etc.) and network devices (routers, switches, firewalls). Experience with network monitoring tools.
Having a professional certificate such as CCNA, CCNP, CompTIA Network+ or equivalent is an advantage.
Good problem-solving skills, ability to work independently and coordinate effectively with other teams.
Business Trip: Primarily based at the Hanoi office. - Must be willing to travel to Nam Dinh, Hung Yen, and Bac Giang (accommodation and meals provided; return to Hanoi on weekends).
Language required: Vietnamese(Native), Korean(Basic) or English(Basic).

Tại VĂN PHÒNG KOTRA, ĐẠI SỨ QUÁN HÀN QUỐC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Recruitment period: Full-time
Working hours: 8:00 -17:00 / Mon - Sat (Saturdays only when necessary)
Salary level: 20,000,000 VND - 23,000,000 VND
Welfare benefits - Parking fee, 13th month salary, condolence expenses according to internal regulations - Based on Vietnamese labor law

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại VĂN PHÒNG KOTRA, ĐẠI SỨ QUÁN HÀN QUỐC

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

VĂN PHÒNG KOTRA, ĐẠI SỨ QUÁN HÀN QUỐC

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 20, tòa nhà Charmvit, số 117 Trần Duy Hưng - - Quận Cầu Giấy - Hà Nội.

