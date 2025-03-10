Tuyển Lập trình viên Open Reach Tech Hanoi làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 23 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại Open Reach Tech Hanoi
- Hà Nội:
- Duy Tân,Hà Nội
Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 18 - 23 Triệu
We're seeking an experienced Frontend Developer (Middle level) to lead and contribute to the development of our core frontend modules. As part of our international team, you'll have the unique opportunity to work directly with leading Japanese developers and shape the architecture of our web applications.
- Design and develop reusable frontend modules and components that form the foundation of our applications
- Architect and implement scalable frontend solutions using modern JavaScript frameworks
- Drive technical decisions for frontend architecture and establish coding standards
- Create efficient, maintainable, and performance-optimized code
- Build and maintain core UI component libraries for company-wide use
- Lead the implementation of complex frontend features and ensure code quality
- Work closely with our design and backend teams to create seamless user interfaces
- Learn and apply Japanese development standards and best practices through direct mentorship
- Participate in our agile development process from architecture planning to testing
Với Mức Lương 18 - 23 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Strong command of JavaScript and TypeScript
- English communication skills (TOEIC 700 or equivalent)
- Advanced experience with:
Vue.js ecosystem and state management
Modern frontend architecture patterns
Component-based development
HTML5/CSS3 best practices
Git version control
Test-Driven Development
SEO optimization techniques
Modern UI component libraries
- Experience in building and maintaining large-scale applications
Personal Qualities:
Strong technical leadership and decision-making abilities
Passionate about creating maintainable, scalable code
Self-motivated problem solver
Team player with excellent collaboration skills
Tại Open Reach Tech Hanoi Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
- Hybrid work model (2-3 days remote per week)
- Flexible hours (9-6 or 10-7)
- Business casual environment
- New laptop/PC provided
Compensation & Benefits
- Competitive base salary matching your experience level - 13th month bonus
- Full insurance coverage
- Paid time off as per labor law
- Free lunch, snacks & beverages
Growth & Development
- Direct mentorship from Japanese tech experts
- Modern workspace fostering open communication
- Flat organizational structure
- Chance to work on real, impactful products
- Be part of an innovative Japanese tech startup
Join a Japanese tech startup at the forefront of Web3 and crypto, offering a holistic learning experience beyond programming Join us in building impactful digital solutions while growing your career in a supportive, international environment!
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Open Reach Tech Hanoi
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
