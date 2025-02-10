Tuyển Luật sư LMP Lawyers làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Luật sư Tại LMP Lawyers
- Hồ Chí Minh: Unit 6, Level 15, AB Tower, 76A Le Lai Street, Ben Thanh Ward, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City
Mô Tả Công Việc Luật sư Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
What are your assignments?
General
• Identifying and correctly apprehending clients' objectives/requirements to be handled;
• Conducting in-depth research and analysis of information/legal documents to obtain necessary legal grounds;
• Assisting partners in business development and internal matters;
• Supervising and training junior associate(s);
• Participating in promotional activities and business development programs of the firm in any appropriate ways and means;
• Performing other assignments as delegated by partners or senior lawyers from time to time.
Litigation:
• Thinking and proposing strategies and arguments for a dispute;
• Preparing, drafting, and reviewing the litigation dossiers;
• Liaising with relevant authorities/courts/arbitrations to deal with their requirements as well as to follow up with the ongoing cases;
• Assisting, representing or protecting clients in court or arbitration in commercial disputes;
• Establishing strong professional relationships with government authorities.
Advisory:
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại LMP Lawyers Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại LMP Lawyers
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
