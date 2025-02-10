Tuyển Luật sư LMP Lawyers làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

LMP Lawyers
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 12/03/2025
Luật sư

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Luật sư Tại LMP Lawyers

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Unit 6, Level 15, AB Tower, 76A Le Lai Street, Ben Thanh Ward, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City

Mô Tả Công Việc Luật sư Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

What are your assignments?
General
• Identifying and correctly apprehending clients' objectives/requirements to be handled;
• Conducting in-depth research and analysis of information/legal documents to obtain necessary legal grounds;
• Assisting partners in business development and internal matters;
• Supervising and training junior associate(s);
• Participating in promotional activities and business development programs of the firm in any appropriate ways and means;
• Performing other assignments as delegated by partners or senior lawyers from time to time.
Litigation:
• Thinking and proposing strategies and arguments for a dispute;
• Preparing, drafting, and reviewing the litigation dossiers;
• Liaising with relevant authorities/courts/arbitrations to deal with their requirements as well as to follow up with the ongoing cases;
• Assisting, representing or protecting clients in court or arbitration in commercial disputes;
• Establishing strong professional relationships with government authorities.
Advisory:

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại LMP Lawyers Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại LMP Lawyers

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

LMP Lawyers

LMP Lawyers

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Unit 6, Level 15, AB Tower, 76A Le Lai Street, Ben Thanh Ward, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City

