Tuyển Luật sư LMP Lawyers làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

What are your assignments?

General

• Identifying and correctly apprehending clients' objectives/requirements to be handled;

• Conducting in-depth research and analysis of information/legal documents to obtain necessary legal grounds;

• Assisting partners in business development and internal matters;

• Supervising and training junior associate(s);

• Participating in promotional activities and business development programs of the firm in any appropriate ways and means;

• Performing other assignments as delegated by partners or senior lawyers from time to time.

Litigation:

• Thinking and proposing strategies and arguments for a dispute;

• Preparing, drafting, and reviewing the litigation dossiers;

• Liaising with relevant authorities/courts/arbitrations to deal with their requirements as well as to follow up with the ongoing cases;

• Assisting, representing or protecting clients in court or arbitration in commercial disputes;

• Establishing strong professional relationships with government authorities.

Advisory: