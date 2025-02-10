Tuyển Marketing Planner Công Ty TNHH Vexos Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Vexos Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 12/03/2025
Công Ty TNHH Vexos Việt Nam

Marketing Planner

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Marketing Planner Tại Công Ty TNHH Vexos Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 4, Nhà xưởng tiêu chuẩn B, đường Tân Thuận, Khu chế xuất Tân Thuận, phường Tân Thuận Đông, Quận 7, HCM, VN

Mô Tả Công Việc Marketing Planner Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

General Job Description
Planner is responsible for coordinating resources, timelines, and budgets to ensure a project is successful. They have the bird’s eye view on the entire project and are usually involved right from the start when the project is being conceptualized.
ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES
• Review customer PO / forecast and input the data to ERP after validation
• Communicate with customer on the deliveries, shortages, costs associated with expediating the delivery. Highlight and communicate the risk upfront.
• Work with buyer on the material delivery, pull in, push out request. Review material readiness for each PO and release build plan to production controller.
• Coordinate and communicate internally to ensure we deliver our commitment for each PO.
• Acknowledge the company's inventory target and work with buyer, PM to achieve the target.
• Deal with customer return (RMA)
• Dispose customer assets (materials / equipment etc) when a customer is phased out.
• Other tasks assigned by supervisor.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công Ty TNHH Vexos Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Máy tính xách tay
Laptop, health care plan, 13th bonus, team activates, health check, Canteen

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Vexos Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Vexos Việt Nam

Công Ty TNHH Vexos Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Tầng 4, tòa nhà tiêu chuẩn b, đường tân thuận, khu chế xuất tân thuận, quận 7

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

