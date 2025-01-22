Tuyển Marketing Planner FrieslandCampina Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Marketing Planner Tại FrieslandCampina Vietnam
- Hồ Chí Minh: Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Marketing Planner Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Key objectives:
• Be champion of monthly forecasting process from unconstraint to constraint demand to drive for efficient and disciplined Country’s S&OP process
• Be contribute to Business Unit in demand uplift assumption management to drive for desired forecast accuracy performance
• Follow rules related to safety, health and environment within the Company
Job Responsibilities:
• Follow Company’s regulations, including, not limited to, Food Safety & Quality, Safety – Health – Environment
• Fully Own and Drive for discipline from all stakeholders of monthly Forecasting Process as part of S&OP process cycle
• Be a Business Partner, contribute his/her expertise in historical sales data to Business Unit in demand uplift assumption analysis, Launch forecast to drive for forecast accuracy improvement of total company
• Manage Root Cause Analysis sharing to all stakeholders for to continuous improve Forecast accuracy
• Troubleshoot and implement solutions to complex requirements.
• Prepare & upload 78 weeks rolling forecast in volume into SAP system for monthly Demand Publish and Weekly Supply Network Planning following given dead-lines
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại FrieslandCampina Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
