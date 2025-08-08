Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Ansell Vina Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Tại Ansell Vina Co., Ltd.
- Đồng Nai: road 07, Long Thanh IZ, Tam An, Long Thanh, Dong Nai
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Establish the processes and procedures of SCM to hands on responsibility of production planning, material required planning, logistic, warehouse and capacity analysis to meet customer request.
• Plan, manage and evaluate logistics operations liaising with internal stakeholders, suppliers, logistics providers, transportation companies and customers.
• Create and implement best practice logistics principles, policies and processes across the organization to improve operational and financial performance.
• Deliver solutions to logistics problems while maintaining high levels of quality and service within budgetary requirements.
• Monitor quality, quantity, delivery times, and transport costs.
• Recommend optimal transport modes, routes or frequency.
• Ensure carrier compliance with company policies or procedures for product transit or delivery.
• Resolve problems concerning transportation, logistics systems, imports or exports or customer issues.
• Support continuous improvement initiatives and identify inefficiencies and cost optimization opportunities.
• Keep track of slow moving and obsolete stock.
• Identify savings by removing waste or unnecessary steps in the logistics process.
• Communicate and co-ordinate SCM issues with internal (Quality, Production, Finance) and external contact persons (GTC, Region, Global logistic …).
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Ansell Vina Co., Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Ansell Vina Co., Ltd.
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI