Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Ansell Vina Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Establish the processes and procedures of SCM to hands on responsibility of production planning, material required planning, logistic, warehouse and capacity analysis to meet customer request.

• Plan, manage and evaluate logistics operations liaising with internal stakeholders, suppliers, logistics providers, transportation companies and customers.

• Create and implement best practice logistics principles, policies and processes across the organization to improve operational and financial performance.

• Deliver solutions to logistics problems while maintaining high levels of quality and service within budgetary requirements.

• Monitor quality, quantity, delivery times, and transport costs.

• Recommend optimal transport modes, routes or frequency.

• Ensure carrier compliance with company policies or procedures for product transit or delivery.

• Resolve problems concerning transportation, logistics systems, imports or exports or customer issues.

• Support continuous improvement initiatives and identify inefficiencies and cost optimization opportunities.

• Keep track of slow moving and obsolete stock.

• Identify savings by removing waste or unnecessary steps in the logistics process.

• Communicate and co-ordinate SCM issues with internal (Quality, Production, Finance) and external contact persons (GTC, Region, Global logistic …).