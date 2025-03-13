Tuyển Nhân viên hành chính Laud JVC CO., LTD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 15 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên hành chính Tại Laud JVC CO., LTD
- Hồ Chí Minh: 12
- 13 Đ. N1, Tân Thuận Đông, Quận 7, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh
1. Administrative Staff
– Oversee general administrative and office management tasks.
– Manage office supplies, facilities, and maintenance support.
– Prepare, review, and maintain contracts and official documents.
– Monitor compliance with company regulations and legal requirements.
2. Architect
– Architecture design (2D & 3D)
– Coordinate with the related parties to advance the design
– Project management
– Legal approval work implementation & management
3. Structure Designer
– Deploy structural design documents as assigned by department head.
– Calculate loads, internal force and build element models.
– Implement directly structural drawing documents and calculation report.
– Work with the architect, MEP designer, etc. to advance the design.
