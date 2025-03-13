Tuyển Nhân viên hành chính Laud JVC CO., LTD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 15 USD

Laud JVC CO., LTD
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 12/04/2025
Nhân viên hành chính

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên hành chính Tại Laud JVC CO., LTD

Mức lương
500 - 15 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 12

- 13 Đ. N1, Tân Thuận Đông, Quận 7, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên hành chính Với Mức Lương 500 - 15 USD

1. Administrative Staff
– Oversee general administrative and office management tasks.
– Manage office supplies, facilities, and maintenance support.
– Prepare, review, and maintain contracts and official documents.
– Monitor compliance with company regulations and legal requirements.
2. Architect
– Architecture design (2D & 3D)
– Coordinate with the related parties to advance the design
– Project management
– Legal approval work implementation & management
3. Structure Designer
– Deploy structural design documents as assigned by department head.
– Calculate loads, internal force and build element models.
– Implement directly structural drawing documents and calculation report.
– Work with the architect, MEP designer, etc. to advance the design.

Với Mức Lương 500 - 15 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Laud JVC CO., LTD Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Laud JVC CO., LTD

Laud JVC CO., LTD

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Designers Hub Co-working Space, No 12-13 N1 Road, Southern Commercial Area, Tan Thuan Dong Ward, District 7, HCMC

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

