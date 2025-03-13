Tuyển Nhân viên hành chính Laud JVC CO., LTD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 15 USD

1. Administrative Staff

– Oversee general administrative and office management tasks.

– Manage office supplies, facilities, and maintenance support.

– Prepare, review, and maintain contracts and official documents.

– Monitor compliance with company regulations and legal requirements.

2. Architect

– Architecture design (2D & 3D)

– Coordinate with the related parties to advance the design

– Project management

– Legal approval work implementation & management

3. Structure Designer

– Deploy structural design documents as assigned by department head.

– Calculate loads, internal force and build element models.

– Implement directly structural drawing documents and calculation report.

– Work with the architect, MEP designer, etc. to advance the design.