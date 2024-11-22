Tuyển Sales Bán lẻ/Dịch vụ tiêu dùng Công Ty TNHH Phúc Giang làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu

Tuyển Sales Bán lẻ/Dịch vụ tiêu dùng Công Ty TNHH Phúc Giang làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu

Công Ty TNHH Phúc Giang
Ngày đăng tuyển: 22/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 23/12/2024
Công Ty TNHH Phúc Giang

Sales Bán lẻ/Dịch vụ tiêu dùng

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Bán lẻ/Dịch vụ tiêu dùng Tại Công Ty TNHH Phúc Giang

Mức lương
12 - 15 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 157 Nguyễn Văn Trỗi phường 11, Phú Nhuận, Quận Phú Nhuận

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Bán lẻ/Dịch vụ tiêu dùng Với Mức Lương 12 - 15 Triệu

Develop and execute strategic plans to expand the automotive audio dealer network across designated regions.
Conduct market visits and business trips according to approved schedules, ensuring alignment with company objectives.
Design and implement monthly, quarterly, and annual business development plans to support dealer growth and performance.
Build and maintain strong relationships with existing dealers, providing continuous support to drive sales and enhance dealer satisfaction.
Monitor dealer performance and sales metrics, offering tailored support to ensure the achievement of sales targets and long-term partnerships.

Với Mức Lương 12 - 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree or higher in Business, Sales, Marketing, or a related field.
A minimum of 3 years of sales experience, with at least 2 years in the audio industry (experience in automotive audio is highly preferred).
Excellent communication, negotiation, and problem-solving skills.
Ability to work independently, with strong organizational and time management skills.
Willingness to travel extensively as required by the role.
English conversation.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Phúc Giang Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Comprehensive health and social insurance packages in accordance with local regulations.
Comprehensive health and social insurance packages
Paid time off: Weekends, public holidays, and annual leave as per the Labor Code.
Paid time off
Performance bonuses: 13th-month salary and 12 paid days off annually.
Performance bonuses
Company-sponsored trips: Annual company retreat to foster team bonding and relaxation.
Company-sponsored trips
Technology and equipment: Company-provided laptop
Technology and equipment
Career development: Opportunities for mentorship, leadership development, and exposure to industry experts.
Career development
Industry expertise: Gain valuable insights and experience in the automotive audio industry, working with a network of prestigious partners.
Industry expertise
Collaborative culture: Join a dynamic, forward-thinking team that values innovation, collaboration, and personal growth.
Collaborative culture

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Phúc Giang

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Phúc Giang

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 157 Nguyễn Văn Trỗi, P.11, Quận Phú Nhuận

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

