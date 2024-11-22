Tuyển Sales Bán lẻ/Dịch vụ tiêu dùng Công Ty TNHH Phúc Giang làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu

Mức lương 12 - 15 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 157 Nguyễn Văn Trỗi phường 11, Phú Nhuận, Quận Phú Nhuận

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Bán lẻ/Dịch vụ tiêu dùng Với Mức Lương 12 - 15 Triệu

Develop and execute strategic plans to expand the automotive audio dealer network across designated regions.

Conduct market visits and business trips according to approved schedules, ensuring alignment with company objectives.

Design and implement monthly, quarterly, and annual business development plans to support dealer growth and performance.

Build and maintain strong relationships with existing dealers, providing continuous support to drive sales and enhance dealer satisfaction.

Monitor dealer performance and sales metrics, offering tailored support to ensure the achievement of sales targets and long-term partnerships.

Với Mức Lương 12 - 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree or higher in Business, Sales, Marketing, or a related field.

A minimum of 3 years of sales experience, with at least 2 years in the audio industry (experience in automotive audio is highly preferred).

Excellent communication, negotiation, and problem-solving skills.

Ability to work independently, with strong organizational and time management skills.

Willingness to travel extensively as required by the role.

English conversation.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Phúc Giang Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Comprehensive health and social insurance packages in accordance with local regulations.

Paid time off: Weekends, public holidays, and annual leave as per the Labor Code.

Performance bonuses: 13th-month salary and 12 paid days off annually.

Company-sponsored trips: Annual company retreat to foster team bonding and relaxation.

Technology and equipment: Company-provided laptop

Career development: Opportunities for mentorship, leadership development, and exposure to industry experts.

Industry expertise: Gain valuable insights and experience in the automotive audio industry, working with a network of prestigious partners.

Collaborative culture: Join a dynamic, forward-thinking team that values innovation, collaboration, and personal growth.

