Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh AFR CLOUD COMPUTING JSC làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 15 - 22 Triệu

ROLE DESCRIPTION

Develop customized systems on Salesforce based on client’s requirements.

Develop system integrations between Salesforce and other platforms (Heroku, etc.)

Experience working with Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Experience Cloud

Translate functional requirements into technical requirements.

Design and build high-performance, reusable, and reliable Apex code with best practices.

Ensure the best possible quality of the application.

Creating timelines and development goals.

Take ownership of project work and develop client relationships (should be a confident self-starter).

Identify bugs and align with requirements during debugging.

Test bug fixes to ensure they work as per requirements, then deploy them to production.

Với Mức Lương 15 - 22 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

ABOUT YOU

Bachelor’s degree in computer science or software engineering.

At least 3 years’ experience as a Salesforce Developer

Experience developing customer-facing interfaces.

Having experience in Integration Development is a plus

Proficient in Apex, Aura, LWC, Visualforce Page, and JavaScript.

Good communication skills in both Vietnamese and English.

Certification: Platform Developer 1 certification required; other certifications are a plus.

Ability to problem-solve high-level software and application issues.

Tại AFR CLOUD COMPUTING JSC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Working & growing with Passionate & Talented Team.

A young, dynamic, and straightforward startup culture fosters creativity and growth.

Competitive salary and benefits

Company trip, year-end parties every year.

Performance reviews every 6 months to level up or salary increase or reward productivity.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại AFR CLOUD COMPUTING JSC

