Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh AFR CLOUD COMPUTING JSC làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 15 - 22 Triệu

AFR CLOUD COMPUTING JSC
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 11/04/2025
Nhân viên kinh doanh

Mức lương
15 - 22 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
- Bình Dương:

- Bình Dương

ROLE DESCRIPTION
Develop customized systems on Salesforce based on client’s requirements.
Develop system integrations between Salesforce and other platforms (Heroku, etc.)
Experience working with Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Experience Cloud
Translate functional requirements into technical requirements.
Design and build high-performance, reusable, and reliable Apex code with best practices.
Ensure the best possible quality of the application.
Creating timelines and development goals.
Take ownership of project work and develop client relationships (should be a confident self-starter).
Identify bugs and align with requirements during debugging.
Test bug fixes to ensure they work as per requirements, then deploy them to production.

ABOUT YOU
Bachelor’s degree in computer science or software engineering.
At least 3 years’ experience as a Salesforce Developer
Experience developing customer-facing interfaces.
Having experience in Integration Development is a plus
Proficient in Apex, Aura, LWC, Visualforce Page, and JavaScript.
Good communication skills in both Vietnamese and English.
Certification: Platform Developer 1 certification required; other certifications are a plus.
Ability to problem-solve high-level software and application issues.

Working & growing with Passionate & Talented Team.
A young, dynamic, and straightforward startup culture fosters creativity and growth.
Competitive salary and benefits
Company trip, year-end parties every year.
Performance reviews every 6 months to level up or salary increase or reward productivity.

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 37 Huỳnh Tịnh Của, P Võ Thị Sáu, Quận 3, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

