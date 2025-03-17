Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Sung shin A (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Nữ Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Bình Dương: - Unit D - A2 – CN, NA3 St., My Phuoc II Industrial Park, My Phuoc Ward, Ben Cat Dist, Thị xã Bến Cát

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Receive and follow PO;

Update the information and order situation on the ERP system;

Follow up closely on the production schedule to ensure deliveries on time. Demonstrate superior time management skills and meet deadline sales;

Communicate and take care of the customers, answer questions from them, and solve the problems happening in deliveries, and orders…;

Manage the delivery workers and arrange the delivery plan;

Report and set revenue targets for future business;

Do some other work as required of the manager such as: Do market research about the customers, competitors, and business development,…; identify trends and customer’s needs; plan to advertise and promote products in public areas,…

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Graduate from university;

Be good at problem-solving skills;

Have basic English in writing and reading;

Have a good knowledge in working with customers and managing PO;

Can work under high-pressure;

Tại Công ty TNHH Sung shin A (Việt Nam) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary and bonus base on CV;

Have free lunch and shuttle bus (from HCM to Bến Cát);

Teambuilding and traveling;

13th month salary and bonus at the end of the year;

Ensurance and other benefits base on Vietnamese Law;

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Sung shin A (Việt Nam)

