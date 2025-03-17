Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Sung shin A (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty TNHH Sung shin A (Việt Nam)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 17/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 17/04/2025
Nhân viên kinh doanh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công ty TNHH Sung shin A (Việt Nam)

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Nữ
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bình Dương:

- Unit D

- A2 – CN, NA3 St., My Phuoc II Industrial Park, My Phuoc Ward, Ben Cat Dist, Thị xã Bến Cát

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Receive and follow PO;
Update the information and order situation on the ERP system;
Follow up closely on the production schedule to ensure deliveries on time. Demonstrate superior time management skills and meet deadline sales;
Communicate and take care of the customers, answer questions from them, and solve the problems happening in deliveries, and orders…;
Manage the delivery workers and arrange the delivery plan;
Report and set revenue targets for future business;
Do some other work as required of the manager such as: Do market research about the customers, competitors, and business development,…; identify trends and customer’s needs; plan to advertise and promote products in public areas,…

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Graduate from university;
Be good at problem-solving skills;
Have basic English in writing and reading;
Have a good knowledge in working with customers and managing PO;
Can work under high-pressure;

Tại Công ty TNHH Sung shin A (Việt Nam) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary and bonus base on CV;
Have free lunch and shuttle bus (from HCM to Bến Cát);
Teambuilding and traveling;
13th month salary and bonus at the end of the year;
Ensurance and other benefits base on Vietnamese Law;

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Sung shin A (Việt Nam)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: Trên 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lô D-2A-CN, khu công nghiệp Mỹ Phước 2, Phường Mỹ Phước, Thành phố Bến Cát, Tỉnh Bình Dương, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

