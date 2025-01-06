Tuyển Nhân viên Lễ tân CÔNG TY TNHH GREENMORE VIETNAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Lễ tân Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GREENMORE VIETNAM
- Bình Dương: BW Supply Chain City Office Building, No 1 Tien Phong 3 St, Hoa Phu Ward, Thu Dau Mot city, Binh Duong province, Thủ Dầu Một, Thành phố Thủ Dầu Một
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Lễ tân Với Mức Lương 12 - 15 Triệu
Welcoming customers, providing support for reception and customer services.
Oversee the showroom to ensure the cleanliness, facilities and equipment are in order and in good condition.
Keeping track of the people arriving in the showroom for appointments.
To obtain the basic information about each visitor and determine their visit's nature.
Filing and record maintenance.
To arrange transportation, restaurant reservations, and accommodation for customers.
Coordinate and manage appointments, meetings, and schedules.
Coordinate catering for customer visits.
Provide additional administrative support as needed.
Với Mức Lương 12 - 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Ability to speak good English.
Minimum 1-year experience as a receptionist.
Someone enthusiastic, responsible, and cheerful.
Be able to work independently or in a team
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GREENMORE VIETNAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
13th- month salary
General Health Check
Fully welfare regimes according to state regulations
Gift for the Holidays
Working time from Monday to Friday
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GREENMORE VIETNAM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
