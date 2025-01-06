Tuyển Nhân viên Lễ tân CÔNG TY TNHH GREENMORE VIETNAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu

Mức lương 12 - 15 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Nữ Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Bình Dương: BW Supply Chain City Office Building, No 1 Tien Phong 3 St, Hoa Phu Ward, Thu Dau Mot city, Binh Duong province, Thủ Dầu Một, Thành phố Thủ Dầu Một

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Lễ tân Với Mức Lương 12 - 15 Triệu

Welcoming customers, providing support for reception and customer services.

Oversee the showroom to ensure the cleanliness, facilities and equipment are in order and in good condition.

Keeping track of the people arriving in the showroom for appointments.

To obtain the basic information about each visitor and determine their visit's nature.

Filing and record maintenance.

To arrange transportation, restaurant reservations, and accommodation for customers.

Coordinate and manage appointments, meetings, and schedules.

Coordinate catering for customer visits.

Provide additional administrative support as needed.

Với Mức Lương 12 - 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Required College diploma or above.

Ability to speak good English.

Minimum 1-year experience as a receptionist.

Someone enthusiastic, responsible, and cheerful.

Be able to work independently or in a team

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GREENMORE VIETNAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive Salary

13th- month salary

General Health Check

Fully welfare regimes according to state regulations

Gift for the Holidays

Working time from Monday to Friday

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GREENMORE VIETNAM

