Tuyển Nhân viên Lễ tân CÔNG TY TNHH GREENMORE VIETNAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH GREENMORE VIETNAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 21/02/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH GREENMORE VIETNAM

Nhân viên Lễ tân

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Lễ tân Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GREENMORE VIETNAM

Mức lương
12 - 15 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Nữ
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bình Dương: BW Supply Chain City Office Building, No 1 Tien Phong 3 St, Hoa Phu Ward, Thu Dau Mot city, Binh Duong province, Thủ Dầu Một, Thành phố Thủ Dầu Một

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Lễ tân Với Mức Lương 12 - 15 Triệu

Welcoming customers, providing support for reception and customer services.
Oversee the showroom to ensure the cleanliness, facilities and equipment are in order and in good condition.
Keeping track of the people arriving in the showroom for appointments.
To obtain the basic information about each visitor and determine their visit's nature.
Filing and record maintenance.
To arrange transportation, restaurant reservations, and accommodation for customers.
Coordinate and manage appointments, meetings, and schedules.
Coordinate catering for customer visits.
Provide additional administrative support as needed.

Với Mức Lương 12 - 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Required College diploma or above.
Ability to speak good English.
Minimum 1-year experience as a receptionist.
Someone enthusiastic, responsible, and cheerful.
Be able to work independently or in a team

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GREENMORE VIETNAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive Salary
13th- month salary
General Health Check
Fully welfare regimes according to state regulations
Gift for the Holidays
Working time from Monday to Friday

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GREENMORE VIETNAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH GREENMORE VIETNAM

CÔNG TY TNHH GREENMORE VIETNAM

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Văn phòng F2, Tầng 2, Tòa nhà văn phòng Lô SV-C-08, số 1 đường Tiên Phong 3, khu công nghiệp BW Supply Chain City, Phường Hoà Phú, Thành phố Thủ Dầu Một, Tỉnh Bình Dương, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

