Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH CHÂN THỰC Á CHÂU làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 11 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH CHÂN THỰC Á CHÂU
Ngày đăng tuyển: 09/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 10/02/2025
Nhân viên Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Marketing Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CHÂN THỰC Á CHÂU

Mức lương
8 - 11 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- Số 51 đường Galaxy 4, Vạn Phúc, Hà Đông, Hà Nội, Quận Hà Đông

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Marketing Với Mức Lương 8 - 11 Triệu

• Asist CEO doing business development
• Maintain and build relationship with b2b clients
• Study competition, and identify market trends.
• Develop, update and manage corporate website, and conduct online marketing activities to generate traffic
• Write content for social media channels.
• Support and coordinate with other teams to grow business and build customer database

Với Mức Lương 8 - 11 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

. English fluency ( both writing and speaking ) with good command in Vietnamese language
. Commitment to delivery high levels of customer service
. Excellence in negotiation, communication
. Expert in researching and database managing
. Flexibility to respond to a range of different work situations
. Computer knowledge (MS Office)
. Ability to work on your own or in teams
. Ability to work under pressure and overtime
. Ability to pay attention on detail is a must

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CHÂN THỰC Á CHÂU Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

. 13rd Month Salary, attractive salary
. Social insurance
. Team building, career development will be offered
. Work in a young and dynamic environment.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CHÂN THỰC Á CHÂU

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: L4.09, Dự án TTTM nhà ở cao tầng và thấp tầng Hano Vid-số 430 Cầu Am, Vạn Phúc, Hà Đông, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

