Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH CHÂN THỰC Á CHÂU làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 11 Triệu

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: - Số 51 đường Galaxy 4, Vạn Phúc, Hà Đông, Hà Nội, Quận Hà Đông

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Marketing Với Mức Lương 8 - 11 Triệu

• Asist CEO doing business development

• Maintain and build relationship with b2b clients

• Study competition, and identify market trends.

• Develop, update and manage corporate website, and conduct online marketing activities to generate traffic

• Write content for social media channels.

• Support and coordinate with other teams to grow business and build customer database

Với Mức Lương 8 - 11 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

. English fluency ( both writing and speaking ) with good command in Vietnamese language

. Commitment to delivery high levels of customer service

. Excellence in negotiation, communication

. Expert in researching and database managing

. Flexibility to respond to a range of different work situations

. Computer knowledge (MS Office)

. Ability to work on your own or in teams

. Ability to work under pressure and overtime

. Ability to pay attention on detail is a must

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CHÂN THỰC Á CHÂU Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

. 13rd Month Salary, attractive salary

. Social insurance

. Team building, career development will be offered

. Work in a young and dynamic environment.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CHÂN THỰC Á CHÂU

