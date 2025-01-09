Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH CHÂN THỰC Á CHÂU làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 11 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Marketing Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CHÂN THỰC Á CHÂU
Mức lương
8 - 11 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội:
- Số 51 đường Galaxy 4, Vạn Phúc, Hà Đông, Hà Nội, Quận Hà Đông
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Marketing Với Mức Lương 8 - 11 Triệu
• Asist CEO doing business development
• Maintain and build relationship with b2b clients
• Study competition, and identify market trends.
• Develop, update and manage corporate website, and conduct online marketing activities to generate traffic
• Write content for social media channels.
• Support and coordinate with other teams to grow business and build customer database
Với Mức Lương 8 - 11 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
. English fluency ( both writing and speaking ) with good command in Vietnamese language
. Commitment to delivery high levels of customer service
. Excellence in negotiation, communication
. Expert in researching and database managing
. Flexibility to respond to a range of different work situations
. Computer knowledge (MS Office)
. Ability to work on your own or in teams
. Ability to work under pressure and overtime
. Ability to pay attention on detail is a must
. Commitment to delivery high levels of customer service
. Excellence in negotiation, communication
. Expert in researching and database managing
. Flexibility to respond to a range of different work situations
. Computer knowledge (MS Office)
. Ability to work on your own or in teams
. Ability to work under pressure and overtime
. Ability to pay attention on detail is a must
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CHÂN THỰC Á CHÂU Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
. 13rd Month Salary, attractive salary
. Social insurance
. Team building, career development will be offered
. Work in a young and dynamic environment.
. Social insurance
. Team building, career development will be offered
. Work in a young and dynamic environment.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CHÂN THỰC Á CHÂU
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
Để xem bạn có phù hợp với vị trí công việc này không, hãy
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI