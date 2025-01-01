Tuyển Nhân viên triển khai phần mềm CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN CADENA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên triển khai phần mềm Tại CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN CADENA VIỆT NAM
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
Chưa cập nhật
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội: Thạch bàn Building, 183 Thạch Bàn, Long Biên, Quận Long Biên
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên triển khai phần mềm Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Working with customers in Hanoi area.
• Support project implementation with HCMC team.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
You are an experienced HR/ERP Consultant and have a Bachelor’s Degree in computer science, computer engineering, management information systems or a related field.
Fluent in English (written and spoken).
Strong understanding of payroll, Insurance, PIT and labour laws is a plus.
Willingness to travel up to 50%.
Self-motivated and highly adaptive in challenging situations with strong organizational, planning and problem-solving skills.
Service-oriented with a proven ability to prioritize tasks in a stressful environment.
Fluent in English (written and spoken).
Strong understanding of payroll, Insurance, PIT and labour laws is a plus.
Willingness to travel up to 50%.
Self-motivated and highly adaptive in challenging situations with strong organizational, planning and problem-solving skills.
Service-oriented with a proven ability to prioritize tasks in a stressful environment.
Tại CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN CADENA VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
An inspiring work environment!
Competitive salary packages.
Annual salary reviews and adjustments
A knowledge sharing atmosphere and teams full of enthusiastic professionals.
Training and education.
Career development opportunities.
Competitive salary packages.
Annual salary reviews and adjustments
A knowledge sharing atmosphere and teams full of enthusiastic professionals.
Training and education.
Career development opportunities.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN CADENA VIỆT NAM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
Để xem bạn có phù hợp với vị trí công việc này không, hãy
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI