Tuyển Nhân viên triển khai phần mềm CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN CADENA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN CADENA VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 01/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 29/01/2025
Nhân viên triển khai phần mềm

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
Chưa cập nhật
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Thạch bàn Building, 183 Thạch Bàn, Long Biên, Quận Long Biên

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên triển khai phần mềm Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Working with customers in Hanoi area.
• Support project implementation with HCMC team.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

You are an experienced HR/ERP Consultant and have a Bachelor’s Degree in computer science, computer engineering, management information systems or a related field.
Fluent in English (written and spoken).
Strong understanding of payroll, Insurance, PIT and labour laws is a plus.
Willingness to travel up to 50%.
Self-motivated and highly adaptive in challenging situations with strong organizational, planning and problem-solving skills.
Service-oriented with a proven ability to prioritize tasks in a stressful environment.

Tại CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN CADENA VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

An inspiring work environment!
Competitive salary packages.
Annual salary reviews and adjustments
A knowledge sharing atmosphere and teams full of enthusiastic professionals.
Training and education.
Career development opportunities.

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 2, Tòa nhà Aloha, 68 Hồng Hà, Tân Bình, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

