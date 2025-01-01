Tuyển Nhân viên triển khai phần mềm CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN CADENA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển Chưa cập nhật Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Thạch bàn Building, 183 Thạch Bàn, Long Biên, Quận Long Biên

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên triển khai phần mềm Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Working with customers in Hanoi area.

• Support project implementation with HCMC team.

You are an experienced HR/ERP Consultant and have a Bachelor’s Degree in computer science, computer engineering, management information systems or a related field.

Fluent in English (written and spoken).

Strong understanding of payroll, Insurance, PIT and labour laws is a plus.

Willingness to travel up to 50%.

Self-motivated and highly adaptive in challenging situations with strong organizational, planning and problem-solving skills.

Service-oriented with a proven ability to prioritize tasks in a stressful environment.

An inspiring work environment!

Competitive salary packages.

Annual salary reviews and adjustments

A knowledge sharing atmosphere and teams full of enthusiastic professionals.

Training and education.

Career development opportunities.

