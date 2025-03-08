Tuyển Nhân viên triển khai phần mềm CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN CADENA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN CADENA VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 08/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 06/04/2025
Nhân viên triển khai phần mềm

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Thạch bàn Building, 183 Thạch Bàn, Long Biên, Quận Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên triển khai phần mềm Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• You will work with our regional partners or customers to implement Cadena's HRIS and Payroll solutions in ASEAN (01 Person). Work at HCMC office.
• You will work with our regional partners or customers to implement Cadena's HRIS and Payroll solutions in Ha Noi City (01 Person). Work at HNC office.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

You are an experienced HR/ERP Consultant and have a Bachelor’s Degree in computer science, computer engineering, management information systems or a related field.
Fluent in English (written and spoken).
Strong understanding of payroll, Insurance, PIT and labour laws is a plus.
Willingness to travel up to 50%.
Self-motivated and highly adaptive in challenging situations with strong organizational, planning and problem-solving skills.
Service-oriented with a proven ability to prioritize tasks in a stressful environment.

Tại CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN CADENA VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

An inspiring work environment!
Competitive salary packages.
Annual salary reviews and adjustments
A knowledge sharing atmosphere and teams full of enthusiastic professionals.
Training and education.
Career development opportunities.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN CADENA VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 2, Tòa nhà Aloha, 68 Hồng Hà, Tân Bình, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

