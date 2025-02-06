Tuyển Product Marketing Vietsin Commercial Complex Development JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,000 - 1,500 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Vietsin Commercial Complex Development JSC
- Hồ Chí Minh: 1058, Nguyễn Văn Linh, KPI, Phường Tân Phong, Quận 7, TP. HCM
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 1,500 USD
1. Do leasing and assist Leasing Manager in all related leasing activities
2. Ensure that the merchandising mix of tenants achieves the positioning of the Center as a premier destination for retail, F&B and leisure activity.
3. Maintain strong relationships with tenants in order to facilitate the addition of their concepts as part of the master strategy and to build and maintain relationships.
4. Coordinate with all concerned departments from leasing negotiation until tenant’s opening.
5. Plan and monitor the allocated budget
6. Prepare and update leasing documents, leasing reports, data base reports
7. Training and manage staff in leasing activities if any
8. Update retail market frequently
9. Perform other tasks as assigned by Leasing Manager
Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 1,500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Bachelor’s Degree in Estate Management, Business
• Master of Business (Preferable).
• Minimum 3-5 year’s relevant experience
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Vietsin Commercial Complex Development JSC
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
