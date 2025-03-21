Tuyển Product Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VÀNG BẠC ĐÁ QUÝ PHÚ NHUẬN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 2 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VÀNG BẠC ĐÁ QUÝ PHÚ NHUẬN
- Hồ Chí Minh: 01 Hoàng Việt, Phường 4, Tân Bình, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
1. Retail Business Planning & Performance Monitoring
• Standardize and regularly update target models used for setting sales revenue goals.
• Develop sales targets across multiple levels: company-wide, retail channels, branches, and product categories/brands.
• Collaborate with brand teams and branch leaders to analyze current business status and develop actionable plans for each phase.
• Monitor the progress of business plans, identify potential risks, and recommend appropriate solutions based on actual performance.
• Prepare and deliver periodic business performance reports to relevant stakeholders.
• Contribute to the development of dynamic dashboards and performance tracking tools to support data-driven decision-making.
• Create in-depth performance reports to provide insights into the retail business effectiveness.
2. Business Project Management & Execution
• Coordinate and support the implementation of business projects as assigned.
• Analyze the current status of assigned project components and propose detailed implementation plans.
• Track project progress and compile performance evaluation reports upon completion.
13th-month salary bonus, performance bonuses (14th, 15th month salary++), and other incentives based on company business results
