Tuyển Product Marketing Renaissance International School Saigon làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

JOB PURPOSE

Reporting directly to the Head of School (HoS), the Personal Assistant is a senior-level position primarily responsible for supporting the HoS in ensuring mission consistency across the school’s divisions and departments.

The main areas of focus relate to supporting the Head of School to ensure effective communication across the school, teaching and learning, recruitment, curriculum development, professional development, financial management, strategic and operational planning faculty evaluation, inclusion/ diversity, technology, student support services, and service learning/community partnerships.

KEY RELATIONSHIPS

Key Internal Relationships

• Head of Secondary, Head of Primary and Early Years, Admissions and Marketing Manager, Senior and Middle managers

• Teaching Faculty

• Administrative and Support Staff

Key External Relationships