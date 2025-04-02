Tuyển Product Marketing Renaissance International School Saigon làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Renaissance International School Saigon
- Hồ Chí Minh: Renaissance International School Saigon
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
JOB PURPOSE
Reporting directly to the Head of School (HoS), the Personal Assistant is a senior-level position primarily responsible for supporting the HoS in ensuring mission consistency across the school’s divisions and departments.
The main areas of focus relate to supporting the Head of School to ensure effective communication across the school, teaching and learning, recruitment, curriculum development, professional development, financial management, strategic and operational planning faculty evaluation, inclusion/ diversity, technology, student support services, and service learning/community partnerships.
KEY RELATIONSHIPS
Key Internal Relationships
• Head of Secondary, Head of Primary and Early Years, Admissions and Marketing Manager, Senior and Middle managers
• Teaching Faculty
• Administrative and Support Staff
Key External Relationships
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Renaissance International School Saigon Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Renaissance International School Saigon
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
