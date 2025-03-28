Tuyển Product Marketing Sunjin Vina Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 12 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Sunjin Vina Co., Ltd
- Hồ Chí Minh: 72 Nguyễn Cơ Thạch, Quận 2
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương 1 - 12 USD
1. Research
- Research and development the manuals on biosecurity and disease control.
- Research and development solutions to reduce disease, mortality rates, production costs.
- Research and development vaccine program.
- Inform relevant departments about research results and propose applications to pig farming practice.
2. Disease monitoring
- Find the problems and suggest solutions
- Monitoring the disease situation and the farm\'s vaccine program.
3. Technical support for other BU
- Share veterinary knowledge to relevant BU.
- Ensure that all problems related to Veterinary will be resolved correctly and fast.
- The bridge between the company and swine research centers, animal disease testing centers.
Với Mức Lương 1 - 12 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Sunjin Vina Co., Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Sunjin Vina Co., Ltd
