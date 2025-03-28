Tuyển Product Marketing Sunjin Vina Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 12 USD

1. Research

- Research and development the manuals on biosecurity and disease control.

- Research and development solutions to reduce disease, mortality rates, production costs.

- Research and development vaccine program.

- Inform relevant departments about research results and propose applications to pig farming practice.

2. Disease monitoring

- Find the problems and suggest solutions

- Monitoring the disease situation and the farm\'s vaccine program.

3. Technical support for other BU

- Share veterinary knowledge to relevant BU.

- Ensure that all problems related to Veterinary will be resolved correctly and fast.

- The bridge between the company and swine research centers, animal disease testing centers.