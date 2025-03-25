Tuyển Product Marketing Van Thiel & Co. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

The Product Development Engineer will serve as the key liaison between Draftsmen, Product Development Coordinators, Design teams, and Factory Operations. This role is responsible for ensuring the accuracy and consistency of technical drawings, conducting first-pass audits, and establishing company-wide drafting standards. The ideal candidate should possess expertise in engineering principles, CAD software, and furniture manufacturing processes to drive efficiency and product quality.

1. Drawing Review & Standardization

• Conduct first-pass audits of all technical drawings to ensure accuracy, manufacturability, and compliance with company standards.

• Develop and implement furniture drawing standards, templates, and best practices to ensure uniformity across all departments.

• Collaborate closely with Draftsmen to improve drawing clarity, dimensional accuracy, and adherence to industry norms. Provide guidance and feedback as needed.

• Regularly update the drawing database to maintain data accuracy, up-to-datedness and integrity. Establish and strictly enforce a drawing version control system to prevent production errors caused by version confusion.

• Review, check and internally approve detailed engineering drawings created by Draftsmen before submitting them to manager for final approval.