Tuyển Product Marketing Asia Ingredients Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 USD

Overview
We are seeking a Internal Control and Risk Management Manager to ensure the integrity of our holding company’s operations. This role involves designing and implementing effective internal control systems, managing risks, and ensuring compliance with regulatory standards. The ideal candidate will possess strong leadership and strategic thinking skills, with extensive experience in internal controls, risk assessment, and compliance. They should be adept at collaborating with different departments and providing valuable insights to the Board of Directors.
Key Responsibilities
Internal Control:
• Design, implement, and maintain comprehensive internal control systems to safeguard company assets, ensure financial reporting accuracy, and comply with regulatory standards.
• Conduct regular evaluations of internal control systems to identify weaknesses and areas for improvement.
• Collaborate with various departments to ensure internal controls are integrated into all business processes.
• Manage internal and external audit processes, ensuring timely and effective remediation of audit findings.
