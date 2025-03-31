Tuyển Product Marketing Headway JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Headway JSC
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: 44 Nguyen Van Kinh Street, Quarter 1, Thanh My Loi Ward, Thu Duc City, Ho Chi Minh City, Viet Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Manage the Pricing department.
- Build the Logistics service provider network
- Support the Management in organizing and effectively operating the Supplier network
- Advise the Management in building a Pricing strategy consistent with the company\'s business strategy.
- Details will be discussed during the interview
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Graduated from university in major of Business, Economics, Maritime or other related fields.
- Have working experience at a Forwarder/Logistics Company or equivalent position
- Have good skills of English, especially in communication
- Have good communication, negotiation and analytical skills
- Work independently or in groups under high pressure
- Prefer candidates with experience working in multinational companies, presentation and reporting skills are a plus
BENEFITS :
- Participation in social insurance, health insurance, and unemployment insurance according to regulations.
- Annual leave, birthday, travel, annual health check-up.
Tại Headway JSC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Headway JSC
