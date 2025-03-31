Tuyển Product Marketing Headway JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Trưởng phòng

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 44 Nguyen Van Kinh Street, Quarter 1, Thanh My Loi Ward, Thu Duc City, Ho Chi Minh City, Viet Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Manage the Pricing department.

- Build the Logistics service provider network

- Support the Management in organizing and effectively operating the Supplier network

- Advise the Management in building a Pricing strategy consistent with the company\'s business strategy.

- Details will be discussed during the interview

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Graduated from university in major of Business, Economics, Maritime or other related fields.

- Have working experience at a Forwarder/Logistics Company or equivalent position

- Have good skills of English, especially in communication

- Have good communication, negotiation and analytical skills

- Work independently or in groups under high pressure

- Prefer candidates with experience working in multinational companies, presentation and reporting skills are a plus

BENEFITS :

- Participation in social insurance, health insurance, and unemployment insurance according to regulations.

- Annual leave, birthday, travel, annual health check-up.

Tại Headway JSC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Headway JSC

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin