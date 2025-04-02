Tuyển Product Marketing Roedl & Partner Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Rödl & Partner is one of the leading German professional service firms specialized in Accounting/Auditing, Tax and Legal Advice. We are present with 116 own offices in around 50 countries, covering all major business centers in Europe, Asia and America.Since 1994, Rödl & Partner has built a branch network across the Asia-Pacific region, including offices and cooperation partners in China, India, Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand and Vietnam.

Rödl & Partner

In Vietnam, Rödl & Partner operates through its offices in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi City. As the first German Law firm in Vietnam, our offices serves our clients with legal advice on investment related issues including corporate and tax law as well as accounting services. Rödl & Partner offers its advice in German, English and Vietnamese. We are permanently extending our business as a one stop shop for our clients.

Rödl & Partner provides an attractive salary, a welcoming international work environment, and benefits that surpass those offered by other firms.

Comprehensive Employee Benefits:

• Probation: 60 days

• Work Hours: 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM

• Bonus: Tết bonus & Performance Bonus

• Paid Leave: 15 days annual + 5 days sick leave

• Additional Holidays: Extra time off on 25th & 26th Dec

• Healthcare: Annual check-up + Premium Insurance Health Care for employee and 1 dependent

• Team Building: Company outing trips

• Other Benefits: As per Company policy

Key accountabilities:

1. Conduct legal research and provide internal updates on a case-by-case basis.

2. Support the legal team with advisory services, including:

• Prepare and edit legal documents, correspondence, and reports

• Prepare and coordinate documents for filing with government agencies

• Coordination with authorities nationwide

• Setup and maintenance of Representative Offices

• Company formations and licensing procedures

• Provide ad hoc advisory to clients with in-depth knowledge

• Work Permit and Visa/Temporary Residence Card Applications

• Organize and maintain files, both physical and electronic

• Assist with case management, including tracking deadlines