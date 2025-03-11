Tuyển Product Marketing Greenmore Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Job Summary:

The Human Resource Assistant will provide administrative support to the HR department, assisting with recruitment, employee relations, documentation, and compliance tasks. The ideal candidate should be highly organized, detail-oriented, and capable of handling confidential information with professionalism.

Key Responsibilities:

• Assist in the recruitment process, including job postings, resume screening, and interview scheduling.

• Maintain and update employee records in compliance with company policies and labor regulations.

• Support onboarding and offboarding processes, ensuring a smooth transition for new and departing employees.

• Assist in benefits administration, payroll coordination, and leave management.

• Prepare and maintain HR-related documents such as contracts, policies, and reports.

• Address employee inquiries regarding HR policies, procedures, and benefits.

• Support performance management and employee engagement initiatives.

• Ensure compliance with local and international labor laws and company regulations.

• Assist in organizing training sessions, workshops, and HR-related events.

• Handle general administrative tasks such as scheduling meetings, maintaining HR files, and drafting correspondence.