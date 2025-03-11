Tuyển Product Marketing Greenmore Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Greenmore Vietnam Co., Ltd
- Bình Dương: No. 1 Tien Phong 3 Street, Hoa Phu Ward, Thu Dau Mot City, Binh Duong Province, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Job Summary:
The Human Resource Assistant will provide administrative support to the HR department, assisting with recruitment, employee relations, documentation, and compliance tasks. The ideal candidate should be highly organized, detail-oriented, and capable of handling confidential information with professionalism.
Key Responsibilities:
• Assist in the recruitment process, including job postings, resume screening, and interview scheduling.
• Maintain and update employee records in compliance with company policies and labor regulations.
• Support onboarding and offboarding processes, ensuring a smooth transition for new and departing employees.
• Assist in benefits administration, payroll coordination, and leave management.
• Prepare and maintain HR-related documents such as contracts, policies, and reports.
• Address employee inquiries regarding HR policies, procedures, and benefits.
• Support performance management and employee engagement initiatives.
• Ensure compliance with local and international labor laws and company regulations.
• Assist in organizing training sessions, workshops, and HR-related events.
• Handle general administrative tasks such as scheduling meetings, maintaining HR files, and drafting correspondence.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Greenmore Vietnam Co., Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Greenmore Vietnam Co., Ltd
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
