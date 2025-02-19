Tuyển Product Marketing VIETNAM INVESTMENTS GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

JOB DESCRIPTION

1. Key Responsibilities:

Brand Strategy Development:

• Design and implement marketing and branding strategies to strengthen VTCE's

positioning and align with the company’s vision and mission.

• Manage the branding roadmap, ensuring consistency across all sub-brands.

Integrated Communication Management:

• Develop and execute integrated marketing communication plans to promote brand

identity and awareness.

• Oversee content creation, PR, creative (design and video), and digital marketing

functions.

• Ensure all materials (articles, videos, press releases, landing pages, websites, etc.) are

high-quality, up-to-date, and engaging.

Team Leadership & Collaboration:

• Lead and mentor PR, creative, digital, and marketing teams to deliver impactful

campaigns.

• Foster collaboration with internal departments and external stakeholders to execute

strategic campaigns.