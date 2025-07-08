Tuyển Product Marketing Công ty TNHH Money Forward Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Departmental Oversight and Cross-functional Coordination

- Lead and coach one administrative staff member each in HR, Finance, Legal teams.

- Coordinate key initiatives and reporting lines with Japan headquarters.

- Ensure smooth communication and collaboration across internal teams and external vendors.

- Stay updated on Vietnamese regulations and ensure legal, labor, and financial compliance.

2. HR and Accounting and Legal Operations

HR (Labor-focused)

This role is responsible for maintaining compliance with Vietnamese labor laws and internal policies, while ensuring that HR practices are fair, consistent, and risk-conscious.

- Managing payroll operations in collaboration with internal payroll members to ensure accuracy, timeliness, and compliance.

- Leading the team, maintenance, and implementation of labor-related HR policies and procedures (e.g., working hours, leave management, disciplinary actions, etc.).

- Coordinating and overseeing the performance review cycle from a policy and process perspective.

- Supporting employee lifecycle processes such as onboarding, offboarding, and contract renewals from a compliance standpoint.

- Staying updated on changes to labor laws and ensuring internal practices are adapted accordingly.