Tuyển Product Marketing La Vie Limited Liability Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Set delivery & service targets, monitor related KPIs

- Ensure Hybrid/Depot stock meets sales demand

- Ensure on-time, in-full deliveries from Hybrid/Depot

- Monitor & review Hybrid/Depot KPIs regularly

- Conduct regular warehouse safety checks

- Track empty return (quantity, quality, timing)

- Support fixing Mobility device errors for delivery staff

- Analyze ERP & HOD Mobility data, report & propose improvements

- Manage inventory to safeguard assets & products

- Monitor transportation & Hybrid/Depot operating costs

- Coordinate with Sales, CS, Production, Transport to ensure service & prevent damage

- Maintain regular communication with Hybrid/Depot, Sales, CS, customers

- Perform other tasks assigned by supervisor

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Have experience in warehouse operations, familiar with ERP or similar systems

- Comfortable using Microsoft Office (Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Outlook, etc.)

Tại La Vie Limited Liability Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại La Vie Limited Liability Company

